Kicking off the New Year are promotions for eight of the nation’s most talented lawyers at Wood, Smith, Henning & Berman.

“Senior counsel criteria here at the Firm is one of the highest bars set by law firms in the nation. In addition to having sharp legal skills, litigation prowess and consistent results, lawyers enjoying this designation must have the “full package” which clients have come to expect,” said Stewart Reid, Managing Partner at WSHB. “This accomplished group includes a licensed real estate broker, a world champion equestrian, and an advocate for special needs children.”

Ashley Beagle – Based in WSHB’s Riverside office, Ashley Beagle has successfully represented clients at arbitration and trial, including securing a multi-million dollar jury verdict in a high profile subrogation matter and obtaining favorable outcomes in multi-million dollar construction disputes. Beagle’s practice focuses primarily on construction, real estate and land use, business, and transportation litigation. Beagle regularly represents public and private owners, residential and commercial builders, and design professionals in complex construction law matters involving mechanic liens, stop notices, bond claims, payment disputes, construction defects, delay and inefficiency claims, differing site conditions, change order claims, and False Claims Act disputes. As part of her practice, Beagle works with various construction industry clients from preparing and drafting procurement documents for new projects to trial and arbitration of complex construction disputes. This work includes representation of the largest community college district in the nation regarding the implementation and administration of its $6 billion construction bond program.

Michelle Birtja – Practicing in the Firm’s Los Angeles office, Birtja’s practice is focused on complex civil litigation with an emphasis in medical malpractice defense. Birtja attended Western State University College of Law, graduating with an Exemplary Public Service Award and a Criminal Law Justice Center Award. While at Western, Michelle was chosen to be part of the Year One Honors Program, reserved for students in the top 10% of their class and she also was awarded the Witkin Award for Excellence in Criminal Procedure.

Brooke Bohlke - Bohlke’s practice in WSHB’s Las Vegas office specializes in the area of civil litigation representing insurers, self-insured employers, hotels, casinos and restaurants, transportation providers, and construction companies in all phases of litigation. Her experience includes personal injury and workers’ compensation defense, construction defect, and premises and product liability matters.

Thomas Fama - Specializing in the areas of real estate including title insurance issues and broker liability; construction defect, and personal injury defense, Fama is based in the Firm’s Northern California office. He successfully defeated at Trial a mechanic’s lien claim brought by a subcontractor against a lender in Placer County Superior Court and received a defense verdict this past December on a veterinary malpractice case with a very contentious Plaintiff.

Experienced in all facets of litigation in real estate including trial and appeal, Fama is a member of the Contra Costa County Bar Association and is a licensed real estate broker. He also works with home builders on a repair strategy with construction defect claims in an effort to avoid litigation. He recently worked with a small builder, several consultants and insurance carriers in Butte County on an accepted proposal to repair extensive water damage to 16 single family homes that resulted in the builder avoiding a multi million dollar lawsuit.

Kevin Fitzpatrick - From WSHB’s New York office, Fitzpatrick’s practice focuses on the defense of claims involving premises liability, construction accidents involving the New York State Labor Law, motor vehicle/trucking and toxic torts. Fitzpatrick defends real estate owners and managers, corporations and governmental entities.

Vanessa Herzog – Based in WSHB’s Los Angeles office, Herzog’s practice focuses on civil litigation involving transportation companies; real estate brokers and agents; ADA claims; complex civil liability issues. Herzog enjoys a national reputation for consistent results in high risk and complex matters, including catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases. She also has substantial experience handling complex litigated matters for trucking companies, owner-operators, limousine companies, fixed route bus and paratransit service providers, common carriers, and public entities and provides counseling and risk management training on accident response, best practices, driver qualifications and insurance coverage.

Christina Mamer - Mamer is an attorney in the Firm’s Las Vegas office, and her practice focuses on the defense of employment, professional and medical malpractice, product liability and business tort matters across the State of Nevada. Mamer actively handles class actions and high exposure tort matters in both State and Federal courts, and she has defended brokers, medical providers and large employer groups and associations on a variety of claims. Her practice has included litigation involving a variety of cutting edge areas of the law, including defective e-cigarette devices and emerging pharmaceutical liabilities. Mamer is also often asked by clients and business groups to consult and advise on emerging liabilities under the anti-discrimination laws and to provide best practices for risk management. Prior to attending law school, Christina was employed as the Vice President of Human Resources for a real estate development company.

Alan Nolley, Jr. - Nolley has successfully represented his clients at trial in state and federal court, in appeals, arbitration hearings and in the negotiation of contracts, license agreements and other business transactions. Nolley's practice also includes the defense and prosecution of commercial and business claims and counseling of clients regarding contract and related business matters. Nolley has particular expertise in environmental, real estate, professional liability and construction litigation involving technical legal issues and claims. Nolley's environmental practice includes representing both plaintiffs and defendants, including Fortune 500 companies and public and private entities, in litigation involving large-scale contamination claims brought under CERCLA (“Superfund”), RCRA, HSAA, NEPA, and other state and federal environmental laws.

About Wood Smith Henning & Berman LLP

Founded in 1997 by David Wood, Kevin Smith, Stephen Henning and Daniel Berman, WSHB is one of the fastest growing law firms in the United States. WSHB currently employs over 200 attorneys in 21 offices in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington. With active practices in professional liability, employment, commercial, medical malpractice and healthcare, construction, environmental, real estate, transportation, subrogation, toxic tort and intellectual property litigation, WSHB has tried over 900 cases to verdict and is internationally recognized for an exceptionally high rate of success. WSHB is proud to be one of the most diverse law firms in the country, receiving a top 5 ranking on the American Law Journal’s Diversity Scorecard as well as being the recipient of DRI's Law Firm Diversity Award.