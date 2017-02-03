BTerrell Group Recognized by Intacct as December Partner Of The Month

As an Intacct Premier Partner, Brian Terrell and the team at BTerrell Group are one of our most knowledgeable and committed partners. They focus on successfully delivering business solutions to our mutual customers.

Across North America, Intacct Corporation has a robust and growing channel of hundreds of high-performing reselling partners. When the software publisher recognizes a partner for outstanding performance, it means something. And, Intacct recently named BTerrell Group December 2016 Partner of the Month.

BTerrell Group is privileged to receive that recognition from Intacct. Taylor Macdonald, Senior Vice President, Channel Sales, at Intacct says “As an Intacct Premier Partner, Brian Terrell and the team at BTerrell Group are one of our most knowledgeable and committed partners. Their outstanding focus on successfully delivering business solutions to our mutual customers is just one of the reasons they have been chosen our Partner of the Month.”

Brian Terrell, Managing Partner, states “Our past success as an Intacct President’s Club award winner as well as our current achievement as December 2016 Partner of the Month results from our focus on helping clients and prospects solve specific business problems. As finance and accounting automation professionals, we prioritize developing successful long-term partnerships with clients and have done so for 26 years.”

ABOUT BTERRELL GROUP, LLP

BTerrell Group works with small and midsized organizations, strengthening the success of their businesses through the smart application of technology and the resourcefulness of our people. We employ a talented team of entrepreneurs, accountants, consultants and developers who understand the challenges businesses face and are inspired to solve those challenges. Based in northern Texas, we implement cloud/SaaS solutions including Intacct for clients throughout the country. Our firm’s focus is helping clients in the professional services sector, including SaaS, healthcare and nonprofit. Learn more at http://www.bterrell.com. Reach us at 866-647-2611 or at brian.terrell(at)bterrell(dot)com.

ABOUT INTACCT

Intacct is the customer satisfaction leader in cloud ERP software. Bringing cloud computing to finance and accounting, Intacct’s innovative and award-winning applications are the preferred financial applications for AICPA business solutions. In use by more than 11,000 organizations from startups to public companies, Intacct is designed to improve company performance and make finance more productive. The Intacct system includes accounting, cash management, purchasing, vendor management, financial consolidation, revenue recognition, subscription billing, contract management, project accounting, fund accounting, inventory management, and financial reporting applications, all delivered over the Internet via cloud computing.