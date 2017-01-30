NuScale Submittal Package Produced by Certrec We are very pleased to have been a part of this important advancement of the commercial nuclear power technology. ~ Ted Enos, Certrec President

Certrec, a leading regulatory compliance solution provider, is pleased to announce their support in the electronic processing and preparation of the first ever Small Modular Reactor Design Certification Application (DCA) on December 31, 2016, for NuScale Power’s submission to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

NuScale Power, LLC, is developing a new kind of nuclear plant; a safer, smaller, scalable version of pressurized water reactor technology - a technology initially developed and tested at Oregon State University. NuScale is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and has offices in Corvallis, OR; Rockville, MD; Charlotte, NC; Richland, WA; and London, UK.

In partnership with NuScale, Certrec deployed its TAKTIX web-based workflow platform to manage and control the electronic development of the 12,000 page application. Certrec’s personnel processed the final electronic files, meeting exacting government archival standards, and produced the actual submittal files and disks provided to the NRC by NuScale Power.

In a major step toward the deployment of the next generation of advanced nuclear technology, NuScale Power asked the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) on December 31st, 2016, to approve the company’s small modular reactor (SMR) commercial power plant design. This is the first-ever SMR DCA to be submitted to the NRC and marks a significant milestone for NuScale and the power generation industry.

Certrec provided the web-based project collaboration tools, technical editing support, and document processing services that supported successful submission of the DCA. NuScale’s application consisted of nearly 12,000 pages of technical information, all of which were processed through Certrec and were used to create the final submission DVDs.

“Our team provided thousands of hours of work, including nights and weekends, to manage and support the timely submittal of the NuScale application. I am personally proud of our team, their capabilities and accomplishments, and our ability to support this project," states Michelle Thomas, Certrec Operations Director.

Tom Bergman, NuScale Power Vice President of Regulatory Affairs stated, “We are very appreciative of Certrec’s tireless efforts, working holidays, weekends and late hours to meet our needs to finish the design certification application by the end of December. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

Preparation of 12,000 pages of highly technical information by teams of people scattered across the country presents a number of time sensitive and logistical challenges. Certrec’s TAKTIX web-based platform allowed NuScale project personnel continuous and real-time access to all project materials, regardless of their physical location, significantly streamlining the development process.

“Processing a DCA electronically is tough under any circumstances. When you combine the NRC requirements, our geographical differences, and the amount of work to be done, at times it almost seems impossible," says Ted Enos, Certrec President. "Using our TAKTIX platform, PDF commenting tools, and electronic submittal preparation, packaging, and pre-flight, the NuScale submission was successfully submitted to the NRC. I am quite proud of our staff for their dedication, hard work, and for this significant achievement.”

Certrec’s large document processing services are in demand. The company is currently involved in several DCA/DCD/COLA projects, as well as supporting the ongoing maintenance of some plant UFSARs.

Founded in 1988, Certrec is an engineering and technology based organization providing regulatory support services in the electric power industry. With over 1,000 cumulative years of direct industry experience (including nuclear, fossil, and renewables), Certrec has developed exceptional capabilities to support regulatory activities emanating from regulatory entities such as the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) , North American Electric Reliability Corporation and Regional Entities (NERC) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and others regulatory agencies. Certrec's Office of Licensing and Compliance (OLC), Office of Assessment and Recovery (OAR), Office of NERC Compliance (ONC), and Office of New Plant (ONP) services are used by utilities and entities across the United States to help manage the regulatory process to their advantage.

Certrec offers support from highly skilled and experienced industry professionals including degrees in a variety of engineering disciplines (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Nuclear). Additionally Certrec's staff has multiple degreed personnel in physics, communications, a variety of MBAs, and information technology. This highly skilled team of personnel has direct working experience in all regulatory areas of licensing, compliance, and engineering including nuclear, fossil, and renewable generation and transmission.

For over 25 years, Certrec has been utilizing its hundreds of years of industry experience to help clients develop and manage solutions to complex regulatory issues. Combining this direct industry experience with Certrec's Information Technology assets has led to development of technology-based solutions and tools directly targeted to the electric power industry and specifically focused on helping clients manage regulatory issues.