axial3D Leadership Team [L-R]: Katie McKinley, Head of New Business and Strategic Partnerships, Daniel Crawford, CEO, Niall Haslam, CTO, and Cathy Coomber, Operations Manager. “axial3D is fast becoming the go-to company for clinicians seeking unprecedented insight into their patient’s pathology, far beyond the limits of traditional CT and MRI scans.

Following on from major public and private contract wins in 2016, axial3D, a leading innovator in web-based technology for 3D printing in healthcare, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Belfast’s city center to accommodate its expanding team.

axial3D has experienced a global increase in demand for its patient-specific 3D printed models which are typically used to better understand ailments, facilitate preoperative planning and improve the surgical outcome for patients. Leading consultants have also relied on axial3D’s bespoke models to develop new surgical techniques by trialing novel procedures in a consequence-free environment.

In the past 12months, axial3D has made significant product advances, now dispatching bespoke anatomical models around in the world within as little as 48hours. The firm’s intuitive online service - axial3D Insight - makes it easy for clinicians to securely upload their patient’s scans, order precise models of anatomy in minutes and receive the completed model in days.

During this period of rapid growth, three key senior hires were appointed to the axial3D leadership team; Cathy Coomber, Operations Manager, Niall Haslam, CTO, and Katie McKinley, Head of New Business and Strategic Partnerships, each bringing extensive experience in healthcare technology.

Cathy Coomber, former Production Controller for Intelesens, a leading innovator in non-invasive vital signs monitoring, will head up axial3D operations, overseeing the manufacturing and distribution processes, as well as managing the quality and regulatory aspects of the business.

Niall Haslam brings over 10 years’ experience in software engineering in both industry and academia holding senior positions in University College Dublin (UCD), CME Group and the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL). Niall will drive the firm’s technology strategy including building out its machine learning capabilities and managing a growing R&D team of software and biomedical engineers.

Katie McKinley, former Head of New Business Europe for PathXL, a market leader in digital pathology which was acquired by Royal Philips in June 2016, will lead the axial3D commercial strategy. Katie, who is responsible for market penetration, revenue generation and developing the channel partner network globally, commented on her appointment:

According to Daniel Crawford, axial3D CEO, having access to bespoke 3D printed models is transforming how surgeons work, opening up new opportunities to advance surgical intervention, and ultimately, is positively impacting patient care:

“As awareness of the potential of 3D printing in healthcare grows within the clinical community, so too has the demand for our services. We are thrilled to have Niall, Katie and Cathy join the team as they bring a proven track record of success in enhancing class-leading solutions, building sustainable partnerships and delivering superior client experience.”

axial3D’s expansion follows recent news that the company was successfully contracted to supply 3D printed preoperative planning models as part of the NHS Framework in Wales and Northern Ireland until 2020.

About axial3D

axial3D specializes in medical 3D printing to advance both standards and efficiency of surgical intervention. Creating precise 3D models generated from patient CT, MRI and PET data the technology and service aids diagnosis and enhances pre-operative planning. Bespoke 3D printed models are relied upon by prominent consultants from the NHS and private healthcare sectors across various disciplines including orthopaedics, oncology, oral and maxillofacial, oncology, trauma and cardiac surgery. axial3D operates globally. axial3D is a privately owned company, headquartered in Belfast, UK.

