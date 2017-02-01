Altep Inc. Continues Relativity Best in Service Status

Altep, Inc., a leader in e-Discovery, data forensics, and compliance risk assessment announced that they have again achieved kCura’s Orange-level Relativity Best in Service recognition for exceptional customer service for Relativity end users.

“Altep has always been committed to making advanced technologies available to our clients,” said Nancy Daniel, Vice President of Client Services at Altep. “Our continuing partnership with kCura ensures that our teams are highly trained and certified in one of the best platforms on the market, and that our infrastructure is capable of supporting high volumes of both users and data.”

Through a voluntary audit, Relativity Best in Service partners demonstrate their experience in hosting projects in Relativity. kCura evaluates these partners and their data centers in three areas: technical infrastructure, customer service, and product expertise. Additionally, Best in Service partners meet a set of requirements for duration as a hosting partner, size of Relativity installations, and core Relativity certifications.

“Dedication to exceptional customer service is one of the defining factors of a successful business,” said Andrew Sieja, president and CEO of kCura. “We are happy to again recognize Altep as a Relativity Best in Service partner for their commitment to executing Relativity best practices for their customers.”

As subject matter experts in all areas of the Electronic Discovery Reference Model, the Altep team is especially proud to continue its long-standing relationship with kCura, and its tradition of excellence in Relativity-based services.

About Altep

Altep, Inc. is a Relativity Best in Service – Orange Level hosting provider, with certified Masters, Experts, Administrators, Analytics Specialists, Reviewer Specialists, Assisted Review Specialists, Infrastructure Specialists, and Sales Professionals on staff. The firm assists Fortune 100 and AM Law 100 clients with data forensics, eDiscovery, cyber security, and compliance risk assessment. eDiscovery services include early data assessment, ESI and traditional paper processing, and secure hosting.

Altep’s data and process management experts hold a variety of certifications and credentials, including Project Management Professional, EnCase Certified Forensic Examiner, Certified Forensic Computer Examiner, Licensed Private Investigator, Certified Information Systems Security Professional, Certified Information Privacy Professional, SNIA Certified Storage Professional, and Advanced Analytics Certifications. Find more information about Altep, Inc. at http://www.altep.com, or follow them on Twitter @Altep_Inc.

About kCura

kCura are the developers of the e-discovery software Relativity. Relativity has more than 150,000 active users in more than 40 countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice and more than 195 of the Am Law 200. kCura helps corporations, law firms, and government agencies meet e-discovery challenges by installing Relativity on-premises and providing hosted, on-demand solutions through a global network of partners. kCura has been ranked the 175th fastest-growing technology company in North America on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune. Please contact kCura at sales(at)kcura(dot)com or visit http://www.kcura.com for more information.