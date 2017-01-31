All signs are pointing to mobile health becoming an important tool in the daily life of the chronically ill and their caregiver family members - Serge Loncar, CEO of CareSpeak

CareSpeak Communications (http://www.carespeak.com) announced today that it has partnered with Molina Healthcare to launch a new text message based program designed to help patients, taking medications regularly, stay on their therapy. The program, which features the CareSpeak digital health platform, is being offered to Molina members in California, Michigan, and Ohio with the goal of improving care, quality, and patient outcomes.

Molina members receive personalized medication text reminders in conjunction with comprehensive medication therapy management (MTM) to ensure they take their medications as prescribed. They also receive feedback and encouragement periodically on their adherence progress. The system accommodates even the most complex dosing regimens, and can communicate with members in English and Spanish.

To further assist members, clinical pharmacists monitor medication adherence. If members’ adherence falls below their adherence goal, the pharmacists can communicate directly with members and intervene via the CareSpeak platform.

“Molina’s mission is to provide quality health services to financially vulnerable families. Our members tend to be at greater risk for prescription medication errors and non-adherence. Digital technologies like the CareSpeak text messaging platform are affordable and scalable tools we can use in combination with our medication therapy management to better help our members manage their medications and avoid the unintended consequences of non-adherence" said Martha Molina Bernadett, M.D., Chief Innovation Officer at Molina Healthcare.

A recent worldwide survey by McKinsey shows that older patients (those over 50) want digital healthcare service nearly as much as their younger counterparts. The annual CDC survey recently found that 41% of US households do not have landline phones and rely on mobile phones. “All signs are pointing to mobile health becoming an important tool in the daily life of the chronically ill and their caregiver family members" said Serge Loncar, Founder and CEO of CareSpeak, “We are excited to be able to offer our user friendly and clinically effective solution to Molina and their members.”

“When looking for a partner to help us with this initiative we sought out an experienced provider with a platform that was shown to be clinically effective and was easy for our staff to learn and use. CareSpeak checks all of these boxes, plus the CareSpeak team brings domain knowledge across different disease states and healthcare segments which was very helpful during the program design stage.” said Tom Giedlin, Vice President of Business Innovation for Molina Healthcare.

About CareSpeak Communications, Inc.

CareSpeak intelligent health messages provide patients with an effortless way to manage their health, powered by an advanced digital health platform. The HIPAA compliant platform provides patient engagement, medical therapy adherence, and care coordination solutions to global health insurers, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies and specialty pharmacies as well as clinicians at some of the leading medical centers. CareSpeak Communications is a privately held company, headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. Visit http://www.carespeak.com for more information.

About Molina Healthcare, Inc.

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through our locally operated health plans in 12 states across the nation and in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Molina serves approximately 4.2 million members. Dr. C. David Molina founded our company in 1980 as a provider organization serving low-income families in Southern California. Today, we continue his mission of providing high quality and cost-effective health care to those who need it most. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit our website at http://www.molinahealthcare.com.