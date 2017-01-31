Our continued revenue growth is a direct result of an enterprise customer base that is passionate about creating and delivering the most innovative digital experiences

Crafter Software, the award-winning provider of innovative Web content management software that drives high-performance, personalized digital experiences, announced today that 2016 year-over-year growth in sales revenue again topped one-hundred percent, the third year in a row the company has achieved triple-digit growth.

The continued strong increase in sales revenue is primarily due to both rapid customer adoption of Crafter CMS within new accounts as well as uptake of more Crafter CMS subscriptions at existing clients. Another key factor is that customer renewals exceeded ninety-five percent among Crafter Software's enterprise customer base.

"Our continued revenue growth is a direct result of an enterprise customer base that is passionate about creating and delivering the most innovative digital experiences, and a team here at Crafter that is devoted to their success," said Russ Danner, VP of Products at Crafter Software. "We are confident that we will be able to maintain this momentum in the future, as more mid- to large-size businesses realize the benefits that come with having a modern experience management platform to create unique customer experiences."

Sales were driven by strong market demand for Crafter CMS's on-premise and SaaS-based digital experience platform, offering modern architecture, user-friendly tools, and easy integration capabilities. Crafter CMS is becoming a game-changer in the rapidly evolving digital world because it addresses the fundamental challenge most enterprises have, and that is how to engage and connect with audiences on a personal basis.

"More and more companies are discovering the remarkable benefits that connected digital experiences deliver to customers, providing anytime/anywhere access to information, entertainment, and others," said Alex Kraus, Director of Sales at Crafter Software. "Companies recognize that digital experiences are changing our lives for the better – offering customers more control and personalization while helping to build brand loyalty and new revenue for enterprises."

About Crafter Software

Crafter Software enables the creation of rich and engaging websites, mobile applications, and multi-channel digital experiences. Available both in the cloud and on-premise, Crafter Software’s solutions are based on the award-winning Crafter CMS open source project, which was built from the ground up as a modern platform for creating more relevant Web and mobile experiences through targeted delivery of personalized content. Serving as the lynchpin between enterprise systems and end users, Crafter’s solutions enable marketing, sales and support teams to author and manage content while harvesting analytics and data-driven insights to deliver engaging experiences across all digital channels - the Web, mobile, social, virtual reality, and more. Learn more at http://craftersoftware.com and http://craftercloud.io.