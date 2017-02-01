AWOP attendees at the 2016 Marketplace Mobilization. (Memories Matter Photo) “Today’s secular work removes God from work, yet the majority of Jesus’ ministry happened when people were working,” said Proudfit.

Working Christians seeking a way to incorporate faith at work are invited to attend the 14th annual At Work on Purpose (AWOP) Marketplace Mobilization 2017 event on Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to noon at Cincinnati Christian University.

The nation’s largest, citywide marketplace ministry will host “Are you going to work without God?” with speaker Skye Jethani, a speaker and writer who has built a platform for applied Christianity in everyday life. He has written several eBooks and three books, including With: Reimagining the Way You Relate to God.

Cincinnati Christian University is located at 2700 Glenway Ave. in Cincinnati. Admission is $20, with free parking, food and beverages, and live worship music. Registration is required.

“Today’s secular work removes God from work, yet the majority of Jesus’ ministry happened when people were working,” said Chuck Proudfit, AWOP founder and president. “Jethani will talk about how Jesus’ relationship with God at work often differs from our own experience and what we can do to better integrate our faith lives at work.”

Proudfit will introduce the audience to equipping resources to help them expand their faith at work, connect them to the broader marketplace ministry movement, and cast vision for vocational growth in 2017.

Jethani is also an ordained minister and co-host of the Phil Vischer podcast. Vischer is known as the creator of the children's series, VeggieTales. Jethani writes a daily devotional, With God Daily, as well as a weekly blog. He has spoken on a wide range of topics, including why Millennials are leaving the church; Christianity and consumerism; religious pluralism; finding God through darkness; the intersection of faith and vocation; and what it looks like and means to live with God, according to his website.

“A few years ago a sociologist studied the religious lives of teenagers,” said Jethani. “What he concluded is that most of them had a view of God as either a divine butler or a cosmic therapist. In other words, they weren’t particularly interested in God himself, but in only what he could do for them.”

Jethani will talk about how Christians can live life on two levels-- on a surface level engaged in the activities of the day, but on a deeper level in a state of constant communion with God, whose presence is more treasured than what he can do for us, what we can do for him or what success can be derived from being attuned to His principles, said Proudfit.

AWOP, located in Blue Ash, is the nation’s largest, citywide marketplace ministry, connecting more than 8,000 working Christians in greater Cincinnati and the Miami Valley. The organization was founded in 2003, and is dedicated to equipping everyday Christians to find and fulfill God’s purposes for them at work.

To purchase tickets, visit http://www.atworkonpurpose.org.

