SI Restoration is Remediating Cold Weather Water Damage

Cold Weather Can Cause Burst Pipes If a pipe freezes and breaks, homeowners should immediately turn off the main water and call in professionals.

SI Restoration is cleaning up water damage after frozen and burst pipes this winter.

Maryland experienced an unseasonably warm winter through January, but in February temperatures are expected to drop drastically. With lows in the single digits, homeowners have to start worrying about frozen pipes. When water freezes it expands and exerts pressure on pipes that can cause them to burst. If a pipe breaks, it can lead to significant and costly water damage that can ruin property, belongings, and can be a hassle to fix.

When dealing with frozen pipes, the most important thing is prevention. Homeowners should make sure pipes are properly insulated and stay heated throughout the winter to reduce water pressure. If these steps aren’t taken, homeowners can find themselves in an emergency situation.

If a pipe does freeze and burst, time is a vital factor for saving belongings and preventing mold. If water is left sitting for any longer than even 48 hours, it can mess up furniture, floors, foundations, and other areas of the home. This damage is usually irreversible once too much time has passed. The water can also lead to mold growth that can spread throughout the whole house.

Once a burst happens, homeowners should immediately turn off the main water and call in professionals to remediate the damage. SI Restoration has technicians that are certified with the Institution of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC). They are available for 24/7 emergency services and have a 2 hour guarantee of arrival after the customer’s initial phone call.

Our technicians all have training and experience in identifying moisture sources, evaluating mold growth, containing damage, removing contamination, and drying materials to ensure mold will not come back.

Having more than 20 years of experience in the industry means that most major insurance companies cover SI Restoration’s water mitigation services. This helps decrease or eliminate the out of pocket costs to families and homeowners.

About SI Restoration

Founded in 1989, SI Restoration has been assisting customers with mold removal, water damage, fire damage, and crime scene cleanup for 27 years. The company works with residential homeowners, property managers, commercial properties, and government projects.