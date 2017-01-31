Career Step Adds NTI Business and Industry as Academic Partner

Career Step’s courses will open doors to fulfilling, in-demand healthcare careers to our students with the added bonus of flexibility and convenience that only an online education can deliver.

Career Step, an online provider of career-focused education and professional training, is pleased to announce Northwest Technical Institute (NTI) Business and Industry Training Center as its newest academic partner.

“NTI Business and Industry shares our mission of changing lives through education, training and skill development,” said Ryan Ewer, Vice President of Academic Partnerships. “This shared goal made our partnership a natural fit, and we look forward to helping a new group of learners gain the right skills and training to advance their careers and succeed in the workforce.”

The Arkansas-based NTI Business and Industry joins more than 150 other educational institutions, including University of Utah, Cal State San Bernardino and Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana, in Career Step’s network of academic partners.

NTI Business and Industry was founded in 1996 to provide job-skills training to residents of northwestern Arkansas. Their curriculum ranges from healthcare, business and industrial arts career programs to community education and certification/licenses.

The academic partnership adds a number of Career Step’s healthcare courses to the NTI Business and Industry lineup, including Medical Billing, Medical Coding and Billing, Veterinary Assistant, Medical Transcription and Editing, Pharmacy Technician, Medical Administrative Assistant with EHR, Healthcare IT and Medical Office Manager.

“In a region with few career-training options, we are grateful for quality academic partners offering opportunities that may be challenging for us to provide otherwise,” said Gretchen Sawyer, Program Manager at NTI Business and Industry. “Career Step’s courses will open doors to fulfilling, in-demand healthcare careers to our students with the added bonus of flexibility and convenience that only an online education can deliver.”

Career Step’s academic partnership program has helped provide students with opportunities to train in growing industries through joint ventures with higher learning institutions for more than a decade. The schools usually offer the courses through their continuing education departments, helping students quickly start new careers.

More information about Career Step’s partnership with NTI Business and Industry is available at CareerStep.com/ntibi. To learn more about Career Step’s academic partnership program, please visit CareerStep.com/partner.

