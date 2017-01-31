PaymentVision to Exhibit at DBA International 2017

PaymentVision, a leading provider of PCI-certified, electronic payment gateway services, has announced that they will be exhibiting at the 20th Annual DBA International Conference, February 7-9, 2017 in Las Vegas, NV.

For more than 25 years, PaymentVision has been committed to providing collections and receivables firms with a complete suite of secure payment processing services. These services provide businesses with the ability to accept all forms of payment – credit card, debit card, check-by-phone, and electronic check – online, mobile, automated phone or IVR, agent-assisted through their own call center, or through integrated solutions within leading collection software systems.

Celebrating its 20th year, the DBA International Conference brings together hundreds of attendees, providing them with a number of educational opportunities to learn about the latest trends in collections. Some participants include collection law firms, creditors, agencies, and more.

Laurie Nelson, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer at PaymentVision, will lead the Technology Roundtable discussion on How “The World’s Most Interesting Debt Buyer” Excels in Today’s Marketplace – including best practices for implementing automatic payment processing, payment collection rules and regulations, and the benefits of leveraging one or all of the many payment portal options that are available to businesses today.

“We look forward to exhibiting and speaking at the 20th Annual DBA International Conference,” said Eugene O’Rourke, Vice President of Marketing & Sales, at PaymentVision. “We’ve been committed to providing the collections and receivables industries with innovative, secure, and reliable payment solutions. Our mobile payment services enable consumers to send payments anytime, anywhere, all while using their smartphone or tablet.”

To learn more about PaymentVision’s integrated suite of payment services, see a demonstration, and enter for a chance to win an Amazon Echo, visit the PaymentVision team at booth #200.

About PaymentVision

PaymentVision is a biller-direct, PCI-certified, electronic payment gateway provider. PaymentVision offers clients the unified ability to accept ACH, check, and credit or debit card payments, by phone, or through Internet channels. PaymentVision solutions handle billions of dollars for thousands of financial institutions, large and small nationwide including, credit unions, banks, consumer finance, and collection agencies. For more information, please visit http://www.paymentvision.com; follow PaymentVision on Twitter @PaymentVision or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/paymentvision; or call 800-345-7243.

About Autoscribe Corporation

Autoscribe Corporation is a leading financial services company and payment processor. With more than two decades of innovation and leadership in the financial technology industry, Autoscribe offers a full suite of tools through PaymentVision and Lyons Commercial Data to help their customers grow their business, simplify payment processing, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance. Recently named to the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing private companies in the nation, Autoscribe has thousands of customers and processes more than $2 billion in transactions annually. For more information, please visit http://www.autoscribe.com; follow Autoscribe on Twitter @AutoscribeCorp or on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/autoscribe; or call 800-345-7243.

