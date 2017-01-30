ACPA and CPF Approve 49 Teams in 2016

The Team Approval process ensures that cleft and craniofacial care is provided in a coordinated and consistent manner, follows the proper sequence, and takes place within the framework of the patient's overall needs

The American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association (ACPA), the Cleft Palate Foundation (CPF), and ACPA’s Commission on Approval of Teams (CAT) are pleased to announce that 49 Cleft Palate and/or Craniofacial teams were either approved or reapproved in 2016. There are now a total of 176 approved teams in the US and Canada that have been recognized for meeting the Standards of Team Care for Cleft and Craniofacial Teams.

The ACPA/CPF Team Approval process ensures that cleft and craniofacial care is provided in a coordinated and consistent manner, follows the proper sequence, and takes place within the framework of the patient’s overall developmental, medical and psychological needs. Teams are comprised of experienced and qualified professionals who work in an interdisciplinary and coordinated system to provide strong and reliable communication between team members, families, and referring providers.

“On behalf of CAT, I commend these teams for taking the time to demonstrate the value of team care. By meeting the standard, CPF can confidently refer patients and families to these teams,” says Jamie Idelberg, BS, RDH, chair of CAT.

In 2016, Teams in Region II were asked to submit for reapproval, and unapproved teams from all regions were encouraged to apply. Teams who are not fully approved by the CAT are able to submit additional documentation before being listed.

The following teams were approved or reapproved in 2016:



Arkansas Children's Hospital Cleft Lip and Palate Team, Little Rock, AR

Boys Town Cleft Lip and Palate Clinic, Boys Town, NE

Center for Craniofacial and Children's Reconstructive Surgery, Des Moines, IA

Central Washington Cleft Palate Program, Yakima, WA

Children's Clinics, Tucson, AZ

Children's Craniofacial and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery Center, Austin, TX

Children's Hospital of Orange County Craniofacial Team, Orange, CA

Children's Mercy Hospital Cleft and Craniofacial Team, Kansas City, MO

Children's Mercy Hospital Cleft and Craniofacial Team, Overland Park, KS

Cleft Lip & Palate Multi-Disciplinary Team Hawaii Kaiser Region, Honolulu, HI

Cleft Lip and Palate Clinic at Alberta Children's Hospital, Calgary, AB, Canada

Cleft Lip and Palate Clinics/AZ Dept of Health Services, Phoenix, AZ

Cleft Lip and Palate Team, Oklahoma City, OK

Cleft Lip/Palate and Craniofacial Clinic at Randall Children's Hospital at Legacy Emanuel, Portland, OR

Cleft Palate and Craniofacial Institute, Saint Louis, MO

Cleft Palate Craniofacial Disorders Program, Portland, OR

Cleft Palate/Craniofacial Team at Children's Hospital, New Orleans, LA

Cleft/Lip Palate Clinic (Vancouver Island Health Authority) at Queen Alexandra Centre for Children’s Health, Victoria, BC, Canada

Craniofacial Clinic, Omaha, NE

Craniofacial Deformity Team at Metrohealth Medical Center, Cleveland, OH

Craniofacial Foundation of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Craniofacial/Cleft Palate Program, Los Angeles, CA

Cronin and Brauer Cleft Lip & Palate Program at Shriners Hospitals for Children, Houston, TX

El Paso Cleft Palate & Craniofacial Abnormalities, El Paso, TX

Fogelson Plastic Surgery and Craniofacial Center, Dallas, TX

Idaho Cleft Palate and Craniofacial Deformities Institute, Boise, ID

Jacobi Medical Center Congenital Craniofacial Care Center, Bronx, NY

Kaiser Permanente Northwest Cleft Palate Clinic, Clackamas, OR

Montana Cleft/Craniofacial Team, Helena, MT

New Hanover Regional Medical Center Cleft and Craniofacial Team, Wilmington, NC

North Dakota Cleft Lip and Palate Team, Bismarck, ND

Ochsner Craniofacial Team, New Orleans, LA

Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital Cleft and Craniofacial Team, Baton Rouge, LA

Providence Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital Maxillofacial Team, Spokane, WA

Sacramento Kaiser Cleft Palate Team, Sacramento, CA

Sanford Health Cleft Lip and Palate Team, Sioux Falls, SD

Seattle Children's Craniofacial Center, Seattle, WA

Southern California Kaiser Permanente Craniofacial Team, Los Angeles, CA

Southern Nevada Cleft Palate and Craniofacial Clinic, Las Vegas, NV

St. Louis Cleft-Craniofacial Center, Saint Louis, MO

Sutter Cleft and Craniofacial Team, Sacramento, CA

Texas Cleft-Craniofacial Team, Houston, TX

Tripler Army Medical Center Cleft Team, TAMC, HI

U.C. Davis Cleft and Craniofacial Program, Sacramento, CA

UCLA Craniofacial Team, Los Angeles, CA

UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland, Oakland, CA

University of Iowa Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Team, Iowa City, IA

University of Missouri Health Care Craniofacial Anomalies Clinic, Columbia, MO

University of Tulsa Cleft Palate Team, Tulsa, OK

All approved teams in the US and Canada are listed on the CPF website. ACPA/CPF Approved Teams are the only centers CPF recommends when working with patients and families.

The CAT was established by ACPA and CPF in November 2008 to manage an approval process to facilitate the improvement of team care. The independent process ensures that accurate information can be provided to patients and families. Approval by the CAT does not imply endorsement of the quality of treatment or services provided by any member of the approved team. Though the CAT does not approve teams internationally, the CPF website also lists teams from around the world as a resource. For more information, visit http://www.team-approval.org.

About the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association (ACPA)

Established in 1943, ACPA is a non-profit medical association of interdisciplinary healthcare professionals dedicated to treating and/or performing research on oral cleft and craniofacial conditions. ACPA’s mission is to optimize interdisciplinary care and outcomes for individuals with oral cleft and craniofacial conditions through education, research, advocacy, and improved team care. More information about ACPA can be found at http://www.acpa-cpf.org or by calling 919-933-9044.

About the Cleft Palate Foundation (CPF)

The mission of CPF is to serve individuals and families affected by cleft lip/palate and other craniofacial conditions by connecting them to team care, providing education, and offering personal support. CPF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1973 to be the public service arm of the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association. For more information, visit http://www.cleftline.org or call 919-933-9044.