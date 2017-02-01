The sale of this property for $8,200,000 ($569.68 psf) broke the sales records for non-retail property in Calabasas. It will also serve a completely new purpose – from being a home to an investment firm to a healthcare facility providing oncology care.

SVN | Rich Investment Real Estate, a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm and part of the SVN® brand, has announced the sale of a 14,394 sf mixed use office and multifamily building located at 24100 Calabasas Road in Calabasas, CA. The property was acquired by a Chinese-owned company to offer medical care to Chinese cancer patients.

Jeff Albee, CCIM, a senior partner of Pacific Bridge Team that secured the sale, noted that “Marketing only nationally excludes a large chunk of willing and able foreign investors. We are proud to have our team represented in both our Woodland Hills, CA office and our office in Shanghai, China. We serve clients right where they are.”

SVN is the only commercial real estate firm that markets all its properties to the entire brokerage and investment community. This sale is another example of SVN’s Difference - the buyer was represented by a Henrik Khodjasarian of Sarian Realty.

“Open, transparent and collaborative approach to real estate, combined with skilled packaging and marketing of this property, is what brought the seller and the buyer to their desired outcome”, commented Travis Albee of the Pacific Bridge Team.

According to Tilden Moschetti, CCIM of the Pacific Bridge Team, “The sale of this property for $8,200,000 ($569.68 psf) broke the sales records for non-retail property in Calabasas. It will also serve a completely new purpose – from being a home to an investment firm to a healthcare facility providing oncology care.”

The sale of 24100 Calabasas Rd. in Calabasas is a win both locally and globally.

SVN’s Pacific Bridge Team senior partners:

Jeff Albee, CCIM

Travis Albee

Tilden Moschetti, Esq., CCIM

For more information on SVN | Rich Investment Real Estate Partners – Pacific Bridge Team, visit http://www.svn-pacificbridge.com.

About SVN®

SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, is one of the industry’s most recognized names based on the annual Lipsey Top Brand Survey. With 200 locations serving over 500 markets, SVN® provides sales, leasing, corporate services and property management services to clients across the globe. SVN Advisors also represent clients in auction services, corporate real estate, distressed properties, golf & resort, hospitality, industrial, investment services, land, medical, multifamily, office, retail, self-storage and single tenant investments. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated. For more information, visit http://www.svn.com.