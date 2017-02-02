Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation, BNC, (San Rafael, CA) is a manufacturer of low jitter timing systems for R&D and ATE Production environments. BNC specializes in custom timing for complex applications with various packaging, power and programming options. The latest designs used in OEM application offer femtosecond timing and single-digit picosecond jitter. BNC was awarded a contract to provide timing electronics for the development of state-of-the-art augmented reality (AR) consumer electronics.

Berkeley Nucleonics timing systems offer unique features ideal for AR sensor development, such as the ability to program a wide range of parameters in real time. Delay, Width, Output Level, Trigger mode, Multiplex and Duty Cycle control are all front panel or software programmable. Sensory input such as sound, video, graphics, GPS, temperature and humidity, shock and vibration and directional movement all typically provide accurate real time feedback to the overall AR system. This differs from traditional virtual reality (VR) electronics where real world elements are replaced by simulated elements.

“We are excited to provide R&D tools for the next generation of AR products. Because applications are so widespread, from entertainment to career training to medicine, we anticipate exciting growth from this line of timing systems for sensor development”, comments Junior Choe, BNC Product Manager.

Berkeley Nucleonics began manufacturing timing products in the 1960’s, with early timing systems used to simulate nuclear radiation pulses. Early radiation detector companies like Nuclear Data, Canberra and Ortec used the BNC pulsers to develop and advance performance of sensors for nuclear radiation without the need for live sources. The company offers signal generators for R&D in Nuclear Electronics and Materials, RF and Microwave, Lasers and Optical Sensors, Physics and Chemistry. Berkeley Nucleonics is headquartered in San Rafael, California with manufacturing and sales offices worldwide.

For more information on OEM Picosecond timing follow this link: http://www.berkeleynucleonics.com/model-745-oem