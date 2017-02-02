Playwire has a great reputation and strong track record in advertising sales representation.

Deerfield Beach, Fla. – Playwire Media, the largest online representation firm for reaching gaming and entertainment enthusiasts online, today announced a partnership with Miniclip, a global leader in digital games. As part of the agreement, Playwire Media will now exclusively represent Miniclip.com’s digital web advertising inventory in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand. This partnership will significantly expand reach and access to new audiences in the gaming vertical for Playwire Media’s advertising partners, while delivering maximum yield and incremental demand for Miniclip’s online properties.

“Playwire has a great reputation and strong track record in advertising sales representation.” said Pieter Kooyman, Director of Advertising at Miniclip. “As such, Playwire Media was the obvious choice for us in selecting a monetization partner for our web properties in this multi-country deal. Their team fully understands our DNA and we are hopeful that this new partnership will yield strong returns.”

Miniclip’s cross-platform games have reached over 1 billion mobile downloads, and see over 200 million monthly active players. Their portfolio consists of over 50 mobile games, including 8 Ball Pool™, Soccer Stars™ and Agar.io™, and a catalogue of over 1,000 online games. As the comScore top-ranked representation firm for reaching gaming and entertainment enthusiasts online, Playwire Media will deliver new demand to maximize yield for Miniclip’s inventory.

“We’re thrilled about our new partnership with Miniclip,” said Jayson Dubin, CEO, Playwire Media. “It’s a natural fit; Miniclip is a global leader in developing highly engaging digital games, and Playwire Media brings a legacy of success and a team of industry veterans in online gaming and advertising. We look forward to continued success in our work with Miniclip on a global level.”

Currently Playwire Media serves as the advertising representation firm for GameStop TV, Planet Minecraft, and Fraghero among many more.

For more information, visit http://www.playwiremedia.com/.

About Playwire Media

Playwire Media is a full-service digital innovation partner that leverages online advertising and proprietary technologies to build publishing brands in the gaming and entertainment verticals. Ranked by comScore as the largest rep firm for reaching gaming and entertainment enthusiasts online, their three publishing brands (GameZone Group, NowPlaying Entertainment, and Kids Club) provide a well-rounded digital entertainment offering for advertisers looking to target their audiences during their online leisure activities.

Playwire Media’s family of digital entertainment websites is one of the largest in the world, comprised of more than 70 industry-leading brands. The exclusive nature of the company’s relationship with their partners allows them to provide highly customized, site-specific, and channel-wide advertising solutions for publishers and marketers alike. The company’s community has over 250 million unique visitors monthly in all 195 countries. Playwire Media is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida and has business operations and satellite offices around the globe. For more information, please visit http://www.playwiremedia.com and on Twitter @playwire.

About Miniclip

Miniclip is a global leader in digital games. The company develops, publishes and distributes highly engaging games to an audience of 200 million monthly active users, across mobile, social and online platforms. Founded in 2001, the company has successfully grown a huge organic global audience in over 195 countries and across six continents. Miniclip has a unique understanding of the digital games space and has developed a strong portfolio of over 50 high-quality mobile games, extensive worldwide distribution and an internationally recognised brand name. Leading franchises include 8 Ball Pool™, Soccer Stars™ and Agar.io™. In 2015, Agar.io was the #1 trending game on Google, and the third highest-trending search term overall. In 2016, Miniclip passed 1 billion downloads of its mobile games. For more information, visit http://corporate.miniclip.com.