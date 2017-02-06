Experience the Top Six Things to Do and See in Fairfield

Fairfield is the only place that you can learn how Jelly Belly gourmet jelly beans are made and Budweiser is brewed

The Fairfield Conference & Visitors Bureau releases the top six things to do and see when visiting Fairfield and the surrounding area. Visitors can choose from wine tasting, learning how jelly beans are made, touring a major brewery, tasting locally-produced olive oil, taking an electric train excursion, and having an historic ranch experience.

Jelly Belly Factory Tour

Take a free factory tour and smell the aroma of chocolate, peach, cinnamon, pineapple, or whatever is being cooked up that day. During the self-guided walking tour, guests will experience a real working factory where more than 150 different sweet treats are made. Highlights of the self-guided factory tour include HD/4K videos to give an up-close view of machinery and candy making, interactive games and exhibits, and a look at an area of the factory not included in the previous version of the tour. Wall exhibits throughout the tour lane offer insight into company history and current operations. Historic candy making equipment and tools are also on display in special sections. The Jelly Belly Factory tour runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily. After the tour, stop by the Jelly Belly Café for a bite to eat, including a Jelly Belly shaped hamburger or pizza. For more information, visit https://www.jellybelly.com/california-factory-tours.

Anheuser-Busch Brewery Tour & The Budweiser Tasting Room

On the daily tour, guests will hear the story of Anheuser-Busch and learn more about how their beers are brewed at the brewery. In particular, the art of brewing follows the making of Budweiser through the 7 Steps in the Brewing Process. The daily tour runs on the hour and is $5 for guests 21 and over and $2 for guests 6-20. Other signature experiences include “Flights of Fairfield,” a more intimate program featuring a one-on-one meeting with a Flight Master and samples of original flights unique to Fairfield. This program is available for groups of up to 8 adults (must be 21+) and costs just $10 per person, which includes a flight-specific signature glass. The Anheuser-Busch Beermaster Tour provides an even more in-depth look at the brewing of Budweiser. Guests will visit the Brew House, Lager Cellar, Packaging Facility and Finishing Cellar, including a sample directly from a Finishing Tank for those 21+. Reservations are required. The Beermaster Tour costs $30 for visitors ages 21+ and $10 for visitors ages 13-20. Guests under 13 are not permitted on the tour. To commemorate the experience, a variety of gifts are provided. Guests aged 21+ can taste beers in the Budweiser Tasting Room. For more information, visit http://www.budweisertours.com/locations/fairfield-california/attractions.html.

Suisun Valley Winery Tours & Tastings

The Suisun Valley has roots dating back to the 1800s and represents more than a century of continuous wine grape growing activity. The region received formal American Viticultural Area (AVA) recognition in 1982, just a year after Napa Valley, and is part of the North Coast Appellation. Suisun Valley wineries are producing award-winning vintages, with many specializing in Petite Sirah, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Zinfandel. Wineries with tasting rooms include BackRoad Vines, Blue Victorian Winery, Mangels Vineyards, Seven Artisans Winery, Tenbrink Vineyards (by appointment only), Vezér Family Vineyard, and Wooden Valley Winery & Vineyards, which has been crafting wine from the valley since 1933. Blacksmith Cellars, King Andrew Vineyards, and Sunset Cellars have banded together to offer tastings as the Suisun Valley Wine Co-op. Neighboring Green Valley features Galvin Family Cellars, GV Cellars, Rock Creek Vineyard, and Rock Wren Winery. For more information, visit http://www.suisunvalley.com and http://www.vezerfamilyvineyard.com.

Olive Oil Tastings & Tours

Located in the Suisun Valley, Il Fiorello Olive Oil Company (http://www.ilfiorello.com) is a family-owned company dedicated to growing and milling quality artisan olive oil, produced from their own certified organic groves. Visitor Center and Olive Mill are open for tours and tastings. Grove Culinary Center offers olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and wine tastings with food pairings and great views of the 2,000 olive trees. Tours by reservation only. New to Fairfield is Sonoma Harvest (http://www.sonomaharvestfoods.com), which recently opened a wine and olive oil tasting room. Guests can taste Sonoma Harvest wines (Pinot, Cabernet, Chardonnay, and Rosé), plus olive oils, balsamic vinegars, olives, mustards, and jams. Wine country merchandise (cook books, salad bowls, plates, wine glasses, etc.) are also for sale in the tasting room. The Sonoma Harvest Tasting Room is open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday; closed on Wednesday.

Western Railway Museum Tour

Tour the Western Railway Museum, home to a vast collection of authentic historic streetcars and interurban electric trains from all over California and the western U.S. Visitors can take seasonal electric train excursions, including a wildflower viewing trip in the spring, through the peaceful, picturesque Montezuma Hills over the original main line of the Sacramento Northern Railway. The railcar home of Maude (Ruth Gordon) from the cult movie Harold and Maude is located at the Western Railway Museum. For more information, visit http://www.wrm.org.

Rush Ranch Tour

Owned and operated by the non-profit Solano Land Trust, Rush Ranch rises out of the northeast edge of the Suisun Marsh, and stretches across 2,070 acres of marsh and rolling grassland. Purchased in 1988 by Solano Land Trust, Rush Ranch provides recreational and educational opportunities to thousands of visitors each year. Guests can tour the Ranch, which features self-guided trails and historical buildings, including a 100-year-old barn and 1930s kit house ordered from the Sears, Roebuck and Co. catalog. Rush Ranch offers an abundance of bird and wildlife viewing opportunities, too. The annual Rush Ranch Open House this spring will feature family fun activities such as guided marsh discovery hikes, local Native American culture, horse shoeing, blacksmithing, falconry, farm animals, and horse-drawn wagon rides. Rush Ranch is open to the public seven days a week year-round. For more information, visit http://www.solanolandtrust.org.

The Fairfield Conference & Visitors Bureau markets and promotes the Fairfield region, including the Suisun Valley, as a destination for meetings, events, and travel and tourism.

For more information about tours and tastings in the Fairfield area, call the Fairfield Conference & Visitors Bureau at (707) 399-2445 or visit http://www.VisitFairfieldCA.com. You can also follow Fairfield on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/visitfairfieldca), Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/fairfield4fun), and Instagram (@VisitFairfieldCA).

