dotCMS Launches Static Publishing in Latest Release, dotCMS 3.7

dotCMS, a leading, enterprise Java content management platform, has released their latest version, dotCMS 3.7. The 3.7 release builds on dotCMS’s existing push publishing capabilities and provides users an intuitive and straightforward way to publish dotCMS managed files, pages, folders or entire sites to Amazon S3’s service. The 3.7 release also provides a slew of developer-focused improvements, such as new digital asset management (DAM) capabilities that can resize and thumbnail Photoshop and PDF files, shorter, friendly (id-based) URLs, and more.

The ability to statically publish files, content, and sites to Amazon’s S3 reveals a world of possibilities for dotCMS customers who can immediately take advantage of this capability. Setting up a dotCMS site or sites for static publishing is UI based and requires zero development skills or IT involvement. Once setup, the static S3 sites can be used as a CDN for website acceleration, disaster recovery, or as point in time archival purposes. Publishing content (e.g. files, pages) to S3 can be tied into dotCMS workflows and the static publishing or unpublishing of content can be scheduled for future dates.

“With static publishing, dotCMS 3.7 really opens up the door for businesses to use our content management platform in new ways,” said Will Ezell, dotCMS CTO. “Static publishing is ideal for improved performance, disaster recovery, utilizing dotCMS as just an authoring site, and more.”

dotCMS 3.7 also includes features to enhance ease of use for editors with new image management features and shorter, friendly, global URLs. The new image capabilities include handlers that allow for easy resizing and thumbnail functionality of multiple, frequently used formats, like PSDs, PDFs, and TIFF documents. Much like the popular URL shorteners used for social media, friendly URLs allow for shorter, easier-to-use URLs for dotCMS image, file, and other assets.

“Static publishing is a huge push forward for our customers,” commented Ezell. “For those customers who need sites that can easily handle traffic surges, want increased speed and security of their site, or version control, static will be key in their future development.”

The dotCMS 3.7 release also includes a number of other fixes and improvements including better support for SQL Server and WEB-DAV repository access. For a more complete list of fixes included in dotCMS 3.7 as well as more information on the newest features, please visit: http://dotcms.com/docs/latest/change-log

About dotCMS

dotCMS is a leading , open source content management platform for companies that want innovation and performance driving their websites and other content-driven applications. Extensible and massively scalable, both small and large organizations can rapidly deliver personalized and engaging content across browsers, mobile devices, channels, second screens and endpoints -- all from a single system.

Founded in 2003, dotCMS is a privately owned US company with offices in Miami, Florida; Boston, Massachusetts and San Jose, Costa Rica. With a global network of certified development partners and an active open source community, dotCMS has generated more than a half-million downloads and thousands of implementations and integration projects worldwide. Notable dotCMS customers include: Telus, Standard & Poors, Nintendo, Hospital Corporation of America, Royal Bank of Canada, DirecTV, Nomura Bank, Thomson Reuters, China Mobile, Aon, DriveTest Ontario and ICANN.