Acclaimed veterinary compounding pharmacy Diamondback Drugs is pleased to announce the recent selection by Eye Care for Animals (ECFA), as their primary compounding pharmacy partner. The new selection was announced by the ECFA on January 20th, 2017, and marks yet another milestone in the growth of Arizona-based Diamondback Drugs.

Like many other veterinary care organizations with a national presence, Eye Care for Animals has committed to maintaining strict compliance standards for the safety, quality and efficacy of veterinary drugs. These standards have been set forth and are recognized by individual state’s Boards of Pharmacy, and have been put in place to ensure that veterinary medicines yield desired outcomes for each animal patient.

Because of these strict standards, ECFA required a partner that would uphold the same quality standards, in order to maintain the organization’s consistent and ongoing compliance in the many states where it operates (16 states in total). Among several reasons why ECFA chose Diamondback Drugs as their partner, the organization’s website states that the company is “licensed in all 50 states, employs a full-time compliance department directed by a Licensed Pharmacist, and is certified by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care as a Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board-Certified Pharmacy.”

Diamondback COO Giano Panzarella notes, “Consumers have a bewildering array of options for purchasing pet medications online. Unfortunately, not all providers hold themselves to the same strict standards as Diamondback Drugs and other Vet-VIPPS-certified pharmacies.” The company’s Vet-VIPPS Accreditation was listed as another reason why ECFA chose the well-respected veterinary compounding pharmacy for the partnership.

“Due to ever-changing regulations by each state’s pharmacy board, we feel this move helps raise the bar for patients and helps ensure confidence throughout our organization that the products we supply have passed the proper quality and sterility measures required to provide desired outcomes and be in compliance with the latest regulations,” representatives from ECFA stated on their website after the announcement of the new partnership was made.

“We at Diamondback Drugs are excited to have been selected as the Eye Care for Animals primary compounding pharmacy partner, and we’re honored that ECFA has chosen us for this distinction,” Diamondback COO Giano Panzarella said. “We’re proud of what we do, and this partnership gives consumers yet another important reason to trust Diamondback Drugs with all their veterinary pharmaceutical needs.”

About Diamondback Drugs

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Diamondback Drugs is a national leader in veterinary compounding and is proud to have been selected by the ECFA as their primary compounding pharmacy partner. For more than 15 years, Diamondback Drugs has set the standard in creating customized pharmaceuticals for animals of all sizes, exclusively focusing on veterinary patients. Diamondback successfully blends the safety and science of veterinary compounding and stocks the widest range of medications, chemicals, bases and flavors and offers solutions in sterile, hazardous, and controlled substances. Learn more about Diamondback Drugs at http://www.diamondbackdrugs.com/ or call direct at 866-578-4420.

About Eye Care for Animals (ECFA)

Eye Care for Animals is dedicated to providing the finest in veterinary ophthalmology services. The ECFA’s staff of board-certified ophthalmologists and clinical specialists provides the highest level of care, education, and understanding to clients, their pets, and to their referring veterinarians. Learn more about them online at http://www.eyecareforanimals.com/.