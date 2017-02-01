"I’ve studied Tudor history for 48 years and have always fantasized about going to the court of Henry VIII. So, I decided to do just that.”

In a review for Circle of Time, the newest release by Debra Shiveley Welch, an award winning author, Readers’ Favorite reviewer Lex Allen states, “Five stars are not enough for Debra Shiveley Welch's Circle of Time. An accident in the Bermuda Triangle throws Bridget (Bridge) Littleton through time. She awakens in the home of the Lyttleton family, her own ancestors, in the year 1532 near Bristol, England. Thus begins a fascinating alternative history story of love, mystery, intrigue, life and death in the court of King Henry VIII. Ms. Shiveley Welch deftly interweaves a handful of themes, from the 'butterfly paradox effect' of time travel to the life and loves of Henry, Anne Boleyn and Bridge to present an addictive read of epic proportions. Not since Outlander by Diana Gabaldon have I read such an intoxicating story that grabbed me from page one and kept me reading almost without a break.

The novel has also been nominated for the upcoming Global eBook Award.

Welch is best known for her novels which take place in the Westerville and Columbus area. When asked about this departure, she replied, “Yes, I prefer to write about Columbus and Westerville. These are the places I know and love, but after writing Spirit Woman, I needed to have some fun. I’ve studied Tudor history for 48 years and have always fantasized about going to the court of Henry VIII. So, I decided to do just that.”

Welch is now working on Brave Heart Woman, book three of the Cedar Woman Saga, which she assures will take her readers back to her home town of Westerville.

About the Author

Debra Shiveley Welch was born in Columbus, Ohio USA and grew up in the Greater Columbus area. She now resides in Westerville, Ohio with her husband Mark and son Christopher, also a published author, and photographer.

The winner of multiple awards, Welch is the author of eight books: Circle of Time, Swinging Bridge, Spirit Woman, Cedar Woman, Christopher Meets Buddy, A Very Special Child, Son of My Soul – The Adoption of Christopher, and Jesus Gandhi Oma Mae Adams, Debra’s first novel, co-authored with Linda Lee Greene. All are available through Amazon and all major online and onsite stores.

In addition to writing Brave Heart Woman, a sequel to Spirit Woman, Welch is currently working on Our Family Table, a companion cook book to Son of My Soul - The Adoption of Christopher, which will feature recipes from a Chopped and Chopped Junior champion, Memories of an Old Farmhouse, a micro-memoir about her memories of her family’s ancestral farm and Walking Lisa Home, a paranormal fantasy.

