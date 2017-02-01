Intelligraphiics Logo Threats to Public Safety, Critical Infrastructure, and Data are Escalating

The next generation Bloodhound Wi-Fi Sniffer-Injector for the Texas Instruments WiLink™ series chipsets enables law enforcement, government agencies, and IT departments to easily capture, inject, and analyze Wi-Fi traffic, including packet metadata.

In 2017 and beyond, analysts and security experts are all in agreement that threats to public safety, critical infrastructure, and data will rapidly escalate. The widespread proliferation of IoT and other wireless devices create enormous numbers of vectors and entry points for malicious activities including keylogging, malware, DDoS, IP spoofing, man-in-the middle (MiTM), and other attacks.

As criminals become more sophisticated in their means and methods, agencies and law enforcement face even greater challenges protecting lives and property. What’s needed is a specialized tool to add to the law enforcement and IT arsenal, one that provides a way to wirelessly collect and inject data into Wi-Fi-based traffic. Such a tool, a Wi-Fi sniffer/injector enables agencies and IT to become their own MiTM.

A Wi-Fi sniffer is a device that passively listens and records information exchanged in a targeted Wi-Fi channel. A Wi-Fi injector actively transmits data into a Wi-Fi channel, then records and analyzes the response. Intelligraphics provides a mobile Wi-Fi device driver for TI WiLink™ 6, 7, and 8 chipsets that enable customers to create a solution stack for a truly portable, mobile wireless sniffer/injector. It features a single Wi-Fi driver that can either act as a Wi-Fi sniffer/injector, or as a regular Wi-Fi driver.

Sniffer and injector technology allow law enforcement agencies to target and proactively surveil Wi-Fi communications in real-time so they can make informed decisions, both remotely and while at the mission location. As a result, agencies can more effectively identify and evaluate threats, prevent casualties, and protect critical infrastructure through proactive intelligence and improved situational awareness.

IGX Bloodhound provides:



A single Wi-Fi Driver that acts as either a sniffer/injector or a stand-alone driver

API interface to configure and control the sniffer/injector operations

Infrastructure-specific metadata on per-packet basis

Hardware/software-layer packet filters

Support for all 802.11 Wi-Fi and sub-type packet filters

Records captured packets with standard RadioTap header support (in .pcap format)

API support to accept or reject error frames during capture

Agile design architecture for additional buffering support

802.11 frame decoding with user input for encryption type, keys and session variables

Full-featured 802.11 Wi-Fi packet injection support and BT coexistence

Zero back-off injector features

Multi Wi-Fi module support enables sniffing/injection on multiple channels

“Our customized software can be found in Wi-Fi security solutions used by law enforcement and other agencies, ruggedized equipment for mission-critical operations, and asset protection used by industrial, medical, and logistics operations. By leveraging the power of IGX sniffer and injector technologies, companies can potentially save lives, reduce threats to infrastructure, and improve security,” said Scott Lawson, President of Intelligraphics.

