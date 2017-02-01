The Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival Grand Parade is highlighted by the carrying of the Mikoshi We are proud as a community to continue to bring this 50th festival through the hearts of our volunteers to people who want to learn more about Japanese culture - Co-Chair, Richard Hashimoto

The executive committee of the Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival is proud to announce its dates for the 50th annual festival on - April 8, 9 & April 15, 16 and is free to the public. The Grand Parade will be on April 16 starting from SF Civic Center and ending in Japantown. The theme for this year’s festival will be “A Golden Journey – 50 Years of Japanese Culture”

The first Cherry Blossom Festival took place in April of 1968 and now enters its 50th year with hopes of continuing for years to come. The Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival is said to be the second largest festival outside of Washington, D.C. to celebrate the blooming of cherry blossoms; and held at the biggest of three remaining Japantowns in the United States.

“We are proud as a community to continue to bring this 50th festival through the hearts of our volunteers to people who want to learn more about Japanese culture” says Richard Hashimoto, co-chair of the Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival.

Every year, the festival is joined by hundreds of performers from both Japan and California to give our hundreds of thousands of spectators a comprehensive palette of the Japanese culture. The festival features a Japanese cultural arts area, exclusive non-profit vendor food area, Arts & Crafts vendor area and Japanese cultural stage performances at over five venues in San Francisco’s Japantown. This year marks some new additions to the festival like a film festival, an expanded Sakura 360 Area (http://bit.ly/2017Sakura360Page) a nighttime event and the 50th Anniversary Gala (http://bit.ly/NCCBF50thGala). The gala will be held the night of April 14 at the Westin St. Francis at Union Square and will be highlighted by a silent auction, dinner and cultural performances. Ending the festival is the Grand Parade, and the annual raffle for cash, tickets and other prizes.

The 2017 performers and schedules will be finalized in late March. Check our website (http://bit.ly/NCCBF) for the latest information.

Our festival is supported by the heart and benevolence of volunteers. Please help support us by including a request for volunteers in any posts about the festival. Link to volunteering at the festival is here (http://bit.ly/BeAnccbfVolunteer)

For media and press pass requests, please visit http://bit.ly/2017NCCBFMedia.