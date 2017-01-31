The benefits that we received from Unanet Financials were immediate... After 2-3 months of using Unanet, we forgot how painful it used to be when we were not on one integrated system.

As a leader in the global digital agency space, Isobar provides a full range of strategy, campaign, platform, product design, and customer channel experiences for its customers. They pride themselves on creatively solving complex client challenges for customers such as Lego, the US Air Force, and Enterprise Rent-A-Car, so Unanet was excited to help them solve one of their own complex problems.

Isobar US had been using Microsoft Dynamics for several years and found it to not be very user friendly. The system did not interface well with Isobar’s existing systems and required a lot of manual manipulation and control including the importing and exporting of data on a regular basis. Posting from other systems to their Microsoft Dynamics General Ledger was especially difficult, time consuming and tedious. The cryptic coding work-arounds they found it necessary to use, made “business as usual” challenging when vacations were taken by the accounting staff. Time and productivity were suffering, and as a result, Isobar began looking for alternatives.

After looking at several solutions, Isobar US chose Unanet Financials which provided them with a single integrated platform where they could easily manage their projects, people and financials.

Bruce Posner, the Isobar US Chief Financial Officer commented that, “The benefits that we received from Unanet Financials were immediate. We took, for example, a process that previously took 3-4 hours a month and reduced it to 15 minutes. After 2-3 months of using Unanet, we forgot how painful it used to be when we were not on one integrated system.”

Unanet was excited to work with Isobar US who has been utilizing Unanet’s Time & Expense software for 13 years and had been doing their invoicing with Unanet for more than 2 years. Their implementation of Unanet Financials brought them the insight and stability that they really needed and expanded on a beneficial relationship.

Unanet’s integrated solution helped Isobar gain the real-time visibility that they needed to continue to grow and expand their business, and Unanet looks forward to continue growing with them.

