SpeedPro Imaging, the nation’s leading printing and graphics franchise, celebrated record-setting growth and development in 2016, which was marked by national accolades, increased company revenue, franchise expansion and corporate staff additions. And based on the initial sales, development and hiring projections, SpeedPro Imaging plans to break records again in 2017.

In 2016, the SpeedPro Imaging franchise generated $58 million in system-wide revenue, representing a 14 percent year over year increase. This exponential growth for the nation’s leading printing and graphics franchise inspired SpeedPro Imaging to add six new team members to the corporate staff and plan to make more hires at their Centennial, CO-based corporate office in 2017. SpeedPro Imaging has become one of the best places to work in the Denver area as CEO Boris Katsnelson and Senior VP of Operations Steven Brown have created a company culture inspired by the best-selling book Traction and defined by six core values – integrity, respect, focus, fun, drive and fearless leadership.

Since taking over the SpeedPro Imaging franchise system in 2014, Katsnelson and Brown have helped spark the system growth and success that have made SpeedPro Imaging the nation’s leading printing and graphics franchise. SpeedPro Imaging has a nationwide network of 123 studios in 31 states, nearly a third of which have opened in the last three years alone.

Katsnelson says he’s proud of SpeedPro Imaging’s 2016 banner year but says he and his team are just getting started. He’s excited for what lies ahead in 2017.

“Last year, we laid the foundation for an exceptional 2017 by building our support from the home office,” said Katsnelson. “We increased our team by two-thirds in 2016 and we anticipate similar growth in 2017. The caliber of our staff excites me. Each member exhibits our core values, and they are determined to help others achieve their personal goals through the SpeedPro business model.”

Katsnelson also noted that SpeedPro Imaging has created infrastructure to provide additional support for their franchisees. The company implemented Corebridge, a software program that allows their studios to manage customers and workflow more effectively. It also revamped its operations manual to provide franchisees with updated guidelines and recommendations for running a SpeedPro Imaging studio. Lastly, the company revamped speedpro.com – enhancing the brand’s online image and providing SpeedPro Imaging franchisees and customers with more information and tools than ever before.

From a franchise development perspective, SpeedPro Imaging added eight new franchise locations in 2016. With additions to the franchise sales team and the creation of a new website, speedprofranchising.com, to help expand the company footprint, SpeedPro Imaging has developed an aggressive plan to add new locations across the country this year.

“We’re very excited to continue our growth in 2017,” said Senior Vice President of Operations Steven Brown. “SpeedPro Imaging expects to once again see double digit system wide sales growth at the franchisee level and add many new franchise locations. We've invested heavily in our franchise sales team and are looking to expand with record growth this year.”

SpeedPro Imaging’s achievements have been recognized by some of the top media outlets in the franchising industry. The company was ranked # 263 on the Franchise 500 list in the January, 2017 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. It was also included in the “Top Franchise Opportunities” by Franchise Business Review.

As the nation’s leading printing and graphics franchise, SpeedPro Imaging can handle any printing project on behalf of their clients, including:



Banners, Decals, Digital Signage, Directional Signage, Elevator Wraps

Event Graphics, Event Tents, Flags, Fleet Wraps, Floor Graphics

Indoor Signage, Outdoor Signage, Point of Purchase Displays

Retractors, Signs & Graphics, Table Coverings & Table-toppers

Trade Show Displays, Vehicle Wraps, Wall Murals, Window Graphics

With more than 20 years of experience, SpeedPro Imaging is the nation’s leading printing and graphics franchise – creating professional large format imaging for a wide variety of companies in any industry. The company specializes in high-quality products including wall murals, event graphics, tradeshow displays, vehicle wraps and window graphics. Through extreme resolution levels and unparalleled quality standards, SpeedPro Imaging takes visual communications to the next level. Today, there are 123 studios open and operating in 31 states, with several more in various stages of development.