Beacon Wealth Management Announces New Partners

Hackensack, New Jersey: Crowley is named Partner, Head of Operations. She is a seven-year veteran of Beacon and previously, had been Manager of Operations and a Senior Portfolio Specialist. Crowley holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Drew University and a Series 65 license.

“In her long tenure here, Kerry has been a strong champion of the firm’s sophisticated technology infrastructure which has enabled Beacon to scale and grow,” said Mark S. Germain, CFP®, MBA, ADPA®, Founder and CEO of Beacon. “Her unique combination of talents will help keep us on the fast track of innovation while maintaining systems architecture to meet the new regulatory requirements set forth by the impending Department of Labor Fiduciary Rule.”

Cacchiola is named Partner, Managing Director of Wealth Management. He joined the firm in 2011 and served in a number of capacities including Director of Financial Planning and Client Service. Cacchiola is a Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor® (CRPC®) and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance from Kean University and a Series 65 license.

“Chris’s passion and relentless work ethic truly embodies our commitment to our clients. His way with people and deep understanding of investments, financial markets, tax planning, and technology from a millennial’s perspective aligns perfectly across Beacon’s multi-generational landscape, especially young, married, professional couples in the wealth accumulation phase,” said Tina C. Powell, a partner at Beacon. “We call it financial planning 3.0”

About Beacon Wealth Management

Beacon Wealth Management, LLC is an independent, fee-based Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm based in Hackensack, New Jersey. The firm offers investment management and financial planning and Beacon to retirees, baby boomers, millennials, business owners, physicians, surgeons, attorneys, and entrepreneurs. More information can be found at http://www.beaconwealthmanagement.com.