Helix Education Hosts Webinar: Growing in Today's Higher Ed Landscape

Kicking off its new enrollment growth webinar series, Helix Education is exploring the higher education landscape, the challenges that exist, and exactly what it takes to effectively achieve adult student enrollment success. Webinar content is based on Helix Education's insightful Enrollment Growth Playbook. The first webinar in the series, Growing in Today's Higher Ed Landscape, takes place on February 7, 2017. Educators can register for the free event here.

"Our Enrollment Growth Playbook has been really well received by educators, and our webinar series is designed to keep these conversations going, creating a platform for live interaction around the strategies that are making a tangible impact on institutions' enrollment growth rates," said Matthew Schnittman, president and CEO of Helix Education. "When educators have a clear understanding of the market and learner dynamics that impact how their institutions recruit and retain adult students, they can find a more effective path to meaningful and sustainable enrollment growth."

The first webinar will be led by Dr. Cherron Hoppes, Chief Academic Officer of Helix Education. Dr. Hoppes has been at the forefront of enrollment growth, having led recruitment and retention efforts for the Ageno School of Business at Golden Gate University, as well as currently helping Helix Education's client institutions strategize on the best ways to support and engage adult learners across the student lifecycle.

Dr. Hoppes will describe the business realities in today's higher ed landscape, including rapid technological advancements, increased competition, high drop-out rates, and how the market is now catering to a new kind of student, the adult learner who brings different needs and expectations. Discussion will address goal setting and where institutions should be focused, as well as ways to approach the idea of both programmatic and geographic expansion to grow enrollments.

The Enrollment Growth Playbook serves as a how-to guide for institutions to launch, market and grow online and on-campus programs. It is available for download here.

Helix Education provides colleges and universities a comprehensive suite of technology and services to power data-driven enrollment growth 8x faster than the industry average. The company’s three solutions — Outsourced Program Management, Enrollment Marketing and Retention Services — have successfully helped institutions find, enroll, retain, teach and graduate post-traditional learners for more than 30 years. Its enrollment growth solutions are powered by a proprietary technology ecosystem that aggregates data across the student lifecycle to better understand an institution’s best-fit students’ journey, and implements actionable intelligence to improve outcomes for students and institutions alike. For more information, visit http://www.helixeducation.com.