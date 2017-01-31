Erdos Miller Changes the Course of Oil and Gas Drilling Surveys

This technology could lead to more accurate, efficient drilling for the oil and gas industry.

Erdos Miller, an engineering firm that specializes in turnkey electronic device development and process control and automation, today announced a new future for oil and gas drilling – the possibility of intelligent, informed drilling with a refined continuous inclination and azimuth algorithm. The continuous inclination and azimuth algorithm calculates the inclination of a survey tool during the drilling operations, rather than requiring a rig to cease operations, allow time for the bottom hole assembly (BHA) to settle, and then use a static survey measurement instrument to attain an inclination measurement free of vibrational interference.

“At Erdos Miller, we work with product and engineering teams together to bring market-changing ideas to life, using technology to address current challenges, solve future problems, and close market gaps quickly,” said Ken Miller, president of Erdos Miller. “The continuous inclination and azimuth algorithm – is exactly that – an application that we’re refining to transform the drilling industry.”

Traditional drilling survey tools show only a snapshot in time. They require a complete stop in the drilling process for all vibration to cease, and then take a measurement. Drilling then forges ahead into new territory based on that data, with no new information as the drill progresses. The drilling process is uninformed and risks error, while at best requiring drilling to stop often and survey new measurements to make adjustments.

Using modern control and state estimation algorithms, Erdos Miller developed an application to cut through the vibrational and rotational interference of the operating BHA and attain a measurement, allowing an operator to calculate inclination and azimuth while drilling. This technology could lead to more accurate, more efficient drilling for the oil and gas industry.

Working Within a Proven Development Process

With advanced skillets for oil and gas, medical, and agriculture device development, Erdos Miller teams are particularly adept in working with products or systems that must withstand extreme conditions, including temperature, pressure, shock, vibration, or significantly small spaces. The company is an expert engineering firm with multidisciplinary skills, bringing each project through foundational research and discovery, simulation, prototyping, and development phases. Technology concepts and products are tested throughout the process, ensuring real-world feasibility and keeping the original project goals in mind.

The inclination and azimuth algorithm development followed the proven Erdos Miller development process: after much successful work with down hole drilling devices, the Erdos Miller team identified the inefficiencies in the drilling and survey process and set a goal of developing a solution that would allow for continuous drilling, while researching potential solutions, risks, and variables. Then, the team worked on simulating the real-world drilling environment with accelerometers and magnetometers to simulate both vibrational and rotational interference to ensure that the output was as realistic as possible. These simulated outputs became the foundation for the algorithm.

In the lab testing phase, Erdos Miller implemented the prototype algorithm on a MicroPulse MWD tool, which provided a test environment with real sensors to prototype and evaluate the algorithm, and then constructed test equipment including a standard vibration table to simulate vibrational interference and a rotational stand developed in-house to simulate rotational interference. The team evaluated and altered the algorithm repeatedly to refine the application.

In the field testing phase, Erdos Miller conducted dozens of tests in various sections of a well – including verticals, curves, and horizontals and adjusted the algorithm to operate specifically for each hole section and its distinct magnetic and gravity field. The team further advanced the algorithm to identify the hole section and set itself differently depending on where it was operating.

Vast Improvements to the Future of Oil and Gas

Erdos Miller teams are quick, smart and intentional, driven by the challenge of making products and processes not just incrementally better to keep up with the market, but 10x better, to lead the market. The continuous inclination and azimuth algorithm is just one example of a new technology the company is pursuing and refining to solve efficiency, accuracy, production, and cost issues in existing oil and gas applications.

About Erdos Miller

Erdos Miller specializes in turnkey electronic device development and process control and automation. The firm solves quality, reliability, production, and cost issues in existing devices and creates new, market-leading products and processes for industry challenges. Based in Houston, Texas, Erdos Miller teams have proven experience in electronic design, expert programming, tailored COTS hardware, and commercialization to help clients carefully craft and bring to market products that are fundamentally different yet incredibly effective.