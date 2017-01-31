LDiscovery, LLC, today announced the launch of KrolLDiscovery – a new global brand and logo for its ediscovery and information governance offerings. The KrolLDiscovery brand reflects the combined global strength of the LDiscovery and Kroll Ontrack brands and demonstrates a strong commitment to bringing integrated, best-in-class ediscovery technologies and services to global clients. The company also introduced a new Kroll Ontrack logo for its data recovery business.

“The launch of KrolLDiscovery and our new logos symbolizes our dedication to bringing the absolute best ediscovery and data recovery solutions to our clients,” said Chris Weiler, Chief Executive Officer, KrolLDiscovery. “The new brand and logos honor the technological heritage and market strength of LDiscovery and Kroll Ontrack, and brings together the international reach and local expertise that are critical to solving today’s ediscovery, information governance and data recovery challenges.”

“KrolLDiscovery is a true testament to integrating the leading capabilities of LDiscovery and Kroll Ontrack to the advantage of our clients,” said Mark Williams, President and Chief Operating Officer, KrolLDiscovery. “Each organization brings unique and complementary competencies to the table – technology prowess, global reach and expertise, deeply experienced experts and a culture of service excellence. Our vision for KrolLDiscovery is to unify the best of the best and continue to deliver an outstanding client experience.”

The KrolLDiscovery brand for legal technologies and the Kroll Ontrack brand for data recovery capture the combined organization’s 30 years as pioneers, innovators and partners in their respective industries. In addition to building creative and smart proprietary technologies, including robust processing capabilities and patented technology assisted review, KrolLDiscovery has significant expertise with Relativity – the first provider to license Relativity, a deep bench of certified professionals, and innovative workflow customizations resulting in back-to-back Relativity innovation awards in 2015 and 2016. Kroll Ontrack, a KrolLDiscovery business, continues to be the global market leader in data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management.

About KrolLDiscovery

KrolLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company, with approximately 1,300 employees in 43 locations across 19 countries, is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KrolLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Kroll Ontrack business, KrolLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KrolLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500), and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KrolLDiscovery is an Orange-level Relativity Best in Service Partner, a Relativity Premium Hosting Partner, and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers. For more information, please email info(at)krolldiscovery(dot)com or visit http://www.krolldiscovery.com and http://www.krollontrack.com.