Knowledgent, the data and analytics firm, announced today their Clinical Cloud Platform-as-a-Service offering built on Amazon Web Services.

Knowledgent Clinical Cloud provides the data and analytic models, pre-built data standardization processes, adapters, and infrastructure for organizations to rapidly develop advanced clinical informatics capabilities in the cloud.

Life Sciences organizations are looking to more effectively transform their clinical informatics capability via improved access and integration of internal clinical study data with external data (from third parties and partners). However, they struggle with the slow pace of data acquisition, are challenged with data standardization and integration, and lack advanced analytics. The current infrastructure, data platforms, and tools fall short of the agility necessary to perform cross-study analytics, to deliver robust clinical operational reporting, or to productively collaborate with their partners.

“Organizations are turning to cloud computing technology as a way to quickly stand-up their next generation data management platform, often with a lower associated cost,” said Shail Jain, Chief Executive Partner, Knowledgent. “But they still need to acquire and manage study data from internal systems, CROs, third parties, and partners. These disparate data sets need to be assessed, standardized, and integrated, sandboxes and data models need to be created and managed for researchers, and the data needs to be formatted for regulatory submissions.”

The benefits of Knowledgent Clinical Cloud reach across the organization:



Spend can be reduced by millions over a multi-year time span by consolidating disparate technologies and infrastructures to the cloud leveraging multiple open source software tools.

Clinical Cloud improves time-to-market for realizing a variety of clinical use cases by leveraging pre-built and pre-assembled components

Support of exploratory analysis across hundreds of clinical trials, utilizes biomarker and real world evidence data to support advanced analytic use cases, and delivers insights to refine safety signals by identifying risk factors, time to onset, and recurrence of adverse events.

