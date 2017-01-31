Allsup Awards Disability Literacy Grant to the Parkinson’s Foundation

Visit Expert.Allsup.com for a better way to apply for Social Security Disability Insurance benefits.

Allsup, a nationwide Social Security Disability Insurance representation company, today awarded the Parkinson’s Foundation $2,500 for being the top Allsup Post for a PurposeSM blogger in 2016.

Allsup Post for a Purpose provides individuals with chronic illness and disabilities a forum to raise awareness and funds through social media. It is part of Allsup’s disability literacy initiative to promote programs and services provided by nonprofit organizations and help people understand and use health and financial information.

Nearly 1 million people in the U.S. are living with Parkinson’s disease (PD), according to the Parkinson’s Foundation. The cause is unknown, and although there is no cure, there are treatment options such as medication and surgery to manage its symptoms.

The All Things Disability guest blog, 7 Things I Wish I Knew When I was Diagnosed With Parkinson’s, garnered more than 1,200 Facebook shares during Parkinson Disease Awareness month in April. The blog was written by Gil Thelen, a research advocate and Moving Day® walk participant with the Parkinson’s Foundation. Thelen encouraged individuals to stay active and connect with the PD organizations that provide resources. They include:



National help lines. Call (800) 457-6676 or (800) 473-4636 or email info@pdf.org or helpline@parkinson.org.

Patient education

Caregiving resources

Tips and advice on navigating employment, insurance, financial and legal matters

“Mr. Thelen’s blog provides the straight-forward facts people who live with Parkinson’s – like me– need to fight this disease,” said Dan Novak, Ph.D., Chair, Parkinson’s Foundation People with Parkinson’s Advisory Council. “At the Foundation, we are grateful to Mr. Thelen and to Allsup for raising awareness and for the award of $2,500 to support our mission of informing the community.”

Reactions to the blog illustrated the importance of such support.

“I’m so grateful for this chance to find help,” read one comment.

“I wish I had been told about [groups like the Parkinson’s Foundation] when I was first diagnosed,” read another. “Trawling the net for information on Parkinson’s can lead to scare stories and quack cures.”

Individuals with Parkinson’s may be eligible for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits if they are not able to continue working. To access an online assessment for SSDI eligibility, visit Expert.Allsup.com, or call (888) 841-2126.

For more information on disability literacy education materials and the Allsup Post for a Purpose program, contact Tai Prohaska at t.prohaska(at)allsupinc(dot)com.

