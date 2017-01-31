For millions of Americans, replenishing vital fluids after dehydration is challenging. However, new research shows Essentia Water, an ionized, alkaline water with a pH of 9.5 or higher, is better at rehydration compared to a leading bottled water evaluated.

The study (https://jissn.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12970-016-0153-8), recently published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, was a randomized, double-blind, parallel-arm clinical study to assess rehydration in 100 adult volunteers (50 male, 50 female), between 25 and 49 years old.

The volunteers were healthy, non-smoking adults with a body mass index (BMI) of 29 or less, and free from any medication for at least one week prior to participation in the study. Participants were dehydrated by 2 percent of their body weight, which has been linked to impaired aerobic and physiologic performance.

The trial assessed participants after exercise-induced dehydration and measured the viscosity, or thickness of blood, an increasingly well-recognized indicator of dehydration. Viscosity was used as the primary endpoint and was clearly affected by exercise-induced dehydration. During a 120-minute rehydration period, study participants who received Essentia rehydrated significantly more than the control group. The Essentia group demonstrated decreased thickness of blood resulting from dehydration and restored normal blood flow after rehydration.

The study was co-authored by Dr. Ralph E. Holsworth Jr., DO, director of clinical and scientific research for Essentia Water, and a leading U.S. expert on the clinical use of blood viscosity monitoring.

“This research underscores that not all water is created equal when it comes to rehydration. For many, the loss of essential fluids is not regularly measured and can go unnoticed, producing negative effects,” said Dr. Holsworth, a board-certified osteopathic family physician. “The level of rehydration demonstrated by this study after refueling the body with pure ionized, water suggests that Essentia can help support fast-paced, demanding lifestyles.”

The research results are aligned with an earlier pilot study, reinforcing the positive effect of an ionized water for mild dehydration. In both instances, blood viscosity served as a key dehydration marker, further demonstrating the validity of this measurement.

“These scientific findings reinforce feedback we’ve heard for several years from doctors, athletes and ‘over-achievers’ of all kinds of aiming to be at the top of their game: Essentia Water helps them rehydrate better,” said Ken Uptain, founder and CEO of Essentia Water. “We’re witnessing a noticeable market shift; health-conscious consumers are embracing ‘functional water,’ which has accelerated Essentia’s rapid growth over the past few years. We’ve expanded exponentially, from natural/specialty food channels to grocery, drug, mass marketers, and convenience retailers, and we are confident that trajectory will continue through 2017 and beyond.”

Essentia Water launched the first ionized, alkaline bottled water in the U.S. in 1998 and has seen steady growth for the past 13 years. In 2016, Essentia achieved 120% annual growth*. The company now employs more than 80 people across the country and serves more than 100 direct-store-delivery (DSD) distributors. Essentia Water is currently available in approximately 30,000 retail locations nationwide. In the first half of 2017 the company will complete a 50-state DSD distribution network enabling its products to reach practically every retail account in the country, add 25-30 new employees and tens of thousands of new retail locations, approximately doubling revenue again.

About Essentia Water LLC

Headquartered in Bothell, Washington, Essentia Water LLC launched its rehydrating, ionized, alkaline water in 1998. The first ionized, alkaline bottled water offered in the United States, Essentia is the No. 1 alkaline water brand and the No. 1 selling bottled water in the natural channel1. Essentia is Hydration Perfected®, created using a proprietary ionization process that results in an alkaline water that is significantly more rehydrating2 than the leading bottled water. Essentia is proud to be listed in the Physician’s Desk Reference – a first for a bottled water brand. To learn more about Essentia, please visit http://www.essentiawater.com or connect with Essentia on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

