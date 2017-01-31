New Year, New Changes for Cupcakes Actually

As we shift our priorities, we anticipate more delicious flavors and even more satisfied sweet tooths. New year, new opportunities!

For years, Cupcakes Actually has served the Leesburg and Fairfax regions of Virginia, building a loyal customer base with their delicious cupcakes and friendly staff. But, the New Year has brought on some significant changes to their business. On January 1, 2017, Cupcakes Actually made the decision to close their Village at Leesburg Shop.

The Cupcakes Actually staff has developed a new strategy, focusing their attention solely on the Fairfax Store, while still delivering to Leesburg and the surrounding area. Owner, Jen Neiman, explained their renewed approach in 2017. “Our goal is to continue providing customers with a positive and convenient ordering experience, whether it’s in-store or online. Patrons can stop by our Fairfax Shop or visit our website for easy checkout, payment and delivery options. As we shift our priorities, we anticipate more delicious flavors and even more satisfied sweet tooths. New year, new opportunities!”

As one may assume by the name, Cupcakes Actually is best known for their unique and tasty cupcakes, derived from personally crafted recipes and made with premium ingredients. But, there’s even more on their menu to try. Customers can browse through a wide selection of cake pops, cakes, La Colombe gourmet coffees and even dog treats for canine family members to enjoy.

A closed store has opened new doors for Cupcakes Actually, facilitating a stronger online presence and increased accessibility for those who opt for their delivery service. Truly the icing on the (cup)cake for such a sweet establishment.

----

In 2009, sisters Jennifer Neiman and Susan Woodhouse finally made their dream of opening a cupcake shop into a reality. After years of perfecting cupcake recipes and serving them exclusively to family and friends, word of mouth spread to a point where they could no longer keep up with the demand. So, after a year of planning and continued refinement of cupcake flavors, in 2009 Cupcakes Actually opened in Fairfax Corner, and was soon acknowledged as an award-winning success in the Northern Virginia area.