Petplan pet insurance is taking a bite out of National Pet Dental Health Month this February by launching the Healthy Kisses Campaign, an awareness effort aimed at educating pet parents about the importance of good oral health, proper dental care and comprehensive dental insurance.

Petplan is introducing the annual initiative to remind pet parents that during this month of love, more than just kisses matter.

The elements of the Healthy Kisses campaign include:



An online information center that serves as a one-stop source for in-depth pet dental health information

Dedicated emails to Petplan policyholders and prospects with tips and tricks for keeping teeth clean

A “virtual kissing booth” on Petplan’s social media pages that will encourage pet parents to engage with the educational content and take an active role in their pet’s oral health

“Dental health is too important to the overall wellbeing of your pet to ignore,” says Elyse Cannon, Petplan’s Veterinary Manager. “That’s why Petplan took great care in ensuring comprehensive coverage for dental injuries and disease when designing our policy. Many pet parents don’t realize how critical taking care of your pet’s teeth is, but good oral health can add two to five years to a pet’s life. We’re committed to getting the word out via our Healthy Kisses Campaign.”

Studies estimate that 85% of all pets have signs of periodontal disease by the time they're three years old. In fact, periodontal disease is Petplan’s fourth most claimed for condition — and the average cost per claim is $846. Other common conditions and their average costs include: fractured/broken tooth ($1,081), tooth extraction ($756) and gingivitis ($646).*

“Veterinarians always talk to clients about maintaining the dental health of their furry friends, especially in February during National Pet Dental Health Month. The problem is, the need for dental insurance is rarely part of that conversation,” says Petplan Veterinary Advisory Board member Dr. Ernie Ward. “Petplan’s Healthy Kisses Campaign is the perfect opportunity for both veterinarians and pet parents to start a dialogue. Having pet health insurance that covers dental injuries and illness can make a huge difference in a patient’s life — and on their owner’s wallet.”

To learn more about keeping pets’ pearly whites healthy, and how Petplan can help, please visit Petplan.com.

*According to 2015 Petplan claims data.

