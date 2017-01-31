CheapOair Announces Top Destinations for Valentine’s Day 2017

CheapOair's Top Destinations for 2017 Valentine's Day With average airfare for the weekend coming in under $300, a quick Valentine's Day trip is easily accessible for the consumer seeking a romantic getaway.

CheapOair®, a leading flights-focused hybrid travel agency, today announced its most popular North American destinations for 2017 Valentine’s Day travel. Orlando, FL, Las Vegas, NV, and Ft. Lauderdale, FL lead the list of this year’s top places to visit. In addition, CheapOair’s data shows that average airfare prices have decreased dramatically since last year, with an average 18% reduction.

This year, travelers are taking the opportunity to celebrate with that special someone in warmer climate destinations. The list of top cities is dominated by hotspots in Florida, Nevada, Arizona, Mexico, California, and Puerto Rico.

“With the average fare for the weekend coming in under $300, a quick Valentine’s Day trip is easily accessible for consumers seeking a romantic getaway,” explains Tom Spagnola, CheapOair’s Senior Vice President of Supplier Relations. “With the lower airfares, people are able to jet away to warmer locales and escape the winter weather this holiday.”

Four cities have seen over a 20% decrease in airfare versus the previous year. Las Vegas, NV and Phoenix, AZ saw the largest decrease, dropping about 26% compared to 2016, with Los Angeles, CA and Orlando, FL trailing behind, decreasing by 25% and 22% respectively.

By consistently monitoring travel trends, CheapOair’s mission is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations. With a portfolio of products, including rate and schedule information from 450 global airlines, CheapOair is a great way to book the travel that’s right for you.

For more information, please visit http://www.CheapOair.com, http://www.cheapoair.com/mobile, or our social media pages, http://www.Facebook.com/CheapOair and http://www.twitter.com/cheapoair.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is a next generation concierge travel agency (online/traditional) that enables consumers to book travel online, on its award winning mobile app, by phone or live chat. CheapOair bridges the gap between an online and traditional travel agency with certified agents available 24/7 to help find deals and offers to destinations worldwide on over 450 airlines, 150,000 hotels, and many car rental companies worldwide. Partner airlines benefit from access to CheapOair's broad customer base that books high yield international travel and add-on ancillaries. Follow CheapOair on Facebook and Twitter to learn how to travel the world for less or go to http://www.cheapoair.com or call 1-800-566-2345).