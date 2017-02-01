BergaMet NA Announces Brand Expansion in American Market

BergaMet NA, a company dedicated to creating products that improve the lives of people who suffer from metabolic syndrome and cardiovascular problems, announced it is taking additional efforts with its marketing to expand the brand’s reach throughout the United States.

BergaMet NA develops a variety of products with high-quality natural ingredients sourced from around the world. Its premier product, BergaMet, has developed a reputation as the best citrus bergamot product available on the market. Now that the company is working on expanding its market reach, it will be able to deliver all its products (along with their numerous benefits) to more people than ever before.

“We are excited to be taking the next steps with our marketing campaign to create a larger presence in the United States,” said Logan Decker, Director of Operations for BergaMet NA. “These are safe, effective and natural products that can help many people find help from symptoms of metabolic syndrome and cardiovascular problems. We look forward to being able to help people on a larger scale than ever before.”

In 2015, the founders of Bergamet NA conducted in-depth research of the bergamot citrus grown in the Calabrian region of Italy. a detailed analysis of the previous clinical trials on the fruit, it was discovered that its high concentrations of the fibe unique and critical polyphenols make it a natural cardiovascular supplement. While bergamot can be grown in various places throughout the world, only Citrus Bergamot Reggio Calabria have been shown to contain those unique and critical polyphenols. In addition, only Bergamet has these critical polyphenols in a market leading 47% BPF (Bergamot Polyphenolic Fraction).

BergaMet has several different supplement options available, with customers making their selection based on their own needs. For example, customers who purchase BergaMet Mega+O are most likely looking for a product that lowers LDL cholesterol, raises HDL cholesterol and lowers triglycerides. Customers who use BergaMet Pro+, meanwhile, get those same benefits but at a higher strength (35 percent stronger than Mega+O). Unlike prescription statins, Bergamet aacheives these results while helping lower blood glucose, blood pressure, and supplements healthy liver function.

“With our expanding marketing efforts, we look forward to reaching out to a wider range of consumers and helping them achieve the metabolic results they need,” said Decker.

For more information about BergaMet NA and its products, visit http://www.bergametna.com