Craig Goldenfarb proudly announces the launch of the 7 Figure Attorney Summit, a half-day seminar for solo attorneys and small law firms. The Summit will be held on Thursday, March 16th, 2017 from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the brand-new Hilton West Palm Beach.

The founder of 7 Figure Attorney, Craig Goldenfarb, Esq., is the owner of the personal injury law firm that bears his name, the Law Offices of Craig Goldenfarb, P.A. Mr. Goldenfarb founded his firm in 2002 with nothing more than a secretary and a dream. Today, his seven-figure law firm employs five attorneys, supported by a paralegal, administrative, and marketing staff of fifty wonderful and happy employees.

Mr. Goldenfarb is organizing the Summit for one singular purpose: to help other attorneys discover that they too can build a law firm that produces seven figures in net profits per year.

“The idea for the 7 Figure Attorney Summit came to me when I realized there are no similar workshops or seminars in Florida, organized and delivered by an attorney, for attorneys”, Mr. Goldenfarb said. “I have a unique perspective that I am willing and able to share information that can greatly improve business for so many local attorneys. I’m going to tell my story of how I did it.”

In addition to Mr. Goldenfarb’s presentation, the Summit includes speakers Michelle Winfree, Director of Administration for Craig Goldenfarb’s law firm, and Tom Copeland, the firm’s Marketing Director. Mrs. Winfree and Mr. Copeland are slated to speak on a wide range of topics including employee acquisition and engagement, law firm management, and effective marketing principles.

Mr. Copeland explains why the Summit is something local attorneys don’t want to miss. “What I’m most excited about is the caliber of talent on the stage. We aren’t selling you on a product or service, like so many other seminars commonly allow their speakers to do. Instead, we are sharing our tools, tactics, and strategies that allow us to do our job so effectively and efficiently, which ultimately contributes to our firm’s continued growth.”

“Our attendees will walk away with actionable knowledge regarding all the aspects of running and growing a law firm, that they can put into practice the very next day. There is no ulterior motive, other than to share our knowledge and expertise”, Mrs. Winfree added.

The 7 Figure Attorney Summit is only $299.00 for this first year, and that registration fee includes breakfast, lunch, and valet parking. Attendees are expected to arrive early and stay late to take full advantage of the joint Q&A session featuring each of the speakers, slated for the early afternoon.

Solo and small firm attorneys of any area of law, or attorneys who are contemplating a move into private practice, will benefit the most from the 7 Figure Attorney Summit. You can register for the Summit online at http://www.sevenfigureattorney.com.