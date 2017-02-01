The Wise Marketer Announces Sponsorship Agreement with Reward Paths

The Wise Marketer We are proud to announce Reward Paths as a founding sponsor and look forward to working together to develop an industry resource that every executive in this industry will consider a must-have tool to stay abreast of this dynamic industry.

The Wise Marketer Group, which provides loyalty marketing news, research and education to marketing professionals worldwide, announced today a sponsorship and content marketing agreement with Reward Paths, a customer loyalty solutions enterprise serving the U.S., Canadian and Caribbean rewards, loyalty and incentive solutions marketplace.

Reward Paths and its parent company, Incentive Solutions Ltd (ISL), Auckland, New Zealand, designs, operates and technically enables loyalty and incentive programs in both the consumer and B2B marketing arenas. The combined entities currently operate in the US, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Australia markets. The marketing agreement will enable both Reward Paths and ISL to become a primary sponsor of the B2B loyalty “channel” at The Wise Marketer and deliver loyalty marketing educational courses through The Loyalty Academy. Reward Paths offers clients proven program design, operations and rewards expertise, enabled by affordable, best-in-class technology that has been previously unavailable to mid-market clients, especially in the B2B sector.

According to David Harwood, CEO of Reward Paths, the partnership will enhance collaboration with marketing executives from companies and brands worldwide on research, intelligence and best practices to improve the results of B2B loyalty programs.

“At Reward Paths and ISL, we intend to play a lead role in creating and shaping new directions that B2B loyalty programs and strategies will be taking in the next few years, change that is demanded by swift moving market, technology and cultural forces. The new Wise Marketer's focus on re-invigorating loyalty thought leadership and practitioner excellence makes them a natural partner for us in that effort," Harwood said.

"We're excited to see the Wise Marketer bring a focus that has been missing from the market in terms of developing loyalty expertise as a professional goal for new marketers. Beyond the value of the Wise Marketer as a go-to loyalty publication, we strongly support the value of their newly launched Loyalty Academy as a training source and annual event to help grow the next generation of loyalty professionals," he said.

Wise Marketer Group Chief Executive and Editor-in-Chief Rick Ferguson is leading the creation of a forward-looking vision for the group and stated, “The brands that sponsor loyalty programs and the organizations providing thought leadership, technology and creative support to enable program success share common interests. We are proud to announce Reward Paths as a founding sponsor and look forward to working together to develop an industry resource that every executive in this industry will consider a must-have tool to stay abreast of this dynamic industry."

Added Harwood, “We have significant experience in New Zealand and Australia about what works and why, especially in B2B and consumer coalition programs. We have engineered our North American business around similar concepts. While some cultural and market adjustments are always required, the reward and recognition foundation we have established means that all mid-market industries with any interest in a loyalty or rewards solution will benefit greatly.”

About Reward Paths, LLC

Reward Paths is a full service Marketing firm specializing in helping mid-market companies design, enable and operate reward, loyalty and incentive programs for their customers and associates. Reward Paths offers affordable, best of breed technology especially well suited to the business-to-business marketplace and operates the world’s first web resource devoted to B2B loyalty information at http://www.b2bloyaltyguide.com/. The company also provides reward program services to mid-market clients and coalitions serving consumer markets. Reward Paths LLC is majority owned by a subsidiary of Incentive Solutions Limited (ISL) of Auckland, New Zealand. For more information visit [http://www.rewardpaths.com.

About The Wise Marketer Group

The Wise Marketer Group delivers timely and unbiased publishing, research, and educational products to a global audience of marketing professionals. In addition to publishing the Wise Marketer, the Wise Marketer Group also operates the Loyalty Academy (http://www.loyaltyacademy.org), the premiere global education and membership organization for loyalty marketing practitioners, and publishes the Loyalty Guide (http://www.loyaltyguide.com), now in its 7th edition, which offers over 1,400 pages of unrivaled customer loyalty and marketing intelligence for marketing leaders.

The Wise Marketer also hosts the annual Loyalty Academy Conference, scheduled for March 2, 2017 at the Marriott Harbor Beach Resort and Spa in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.