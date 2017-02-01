SENSIT Technologies Launches Redesigned Website

"We are committed to improving the user-experience for customers, partners and representatives using our website." said Scott Kleppe, President/Chief Executive Officer.

SENSIT Technologies, a global supplier of gas leak detection and pipe locating instruments, announced the launch of a new, redesigned version of its website, http://www.gasleaksensors.com

The new website has a clean mobile-friendly design with improved navigation. The site features a growing library of product training videos, brochures and accessories catalogs.

Product Guides have been updated and divided into six market segments; Energy, Fire Service, Industrial, Propane, Municipal and HVAC

"We are committed to improving the user-experience for customers, partners and representatives using our website." said Scott Kleppe, President/Chief Executive Officer. "Buyers researching our product-lines have a wealth of information and support at their fingertips."

About SENSIT Technologies

SENSIT Technologies designs, manufactures and services a complete line of gas leak detection instruments, combustible gas indicators and toxic gas monitors for Gas Utilities, Fire Service, Industrial, Propane, Municipal and HVAC markets. The product-line also includes instruments that detect and locate buried piping systems

For more than 30 years, SENSIT has been committed to providing innovative detection solutions that help protect life, property and the environment from hazardous gas leaks. SENSIT Technologies trade names include SENSIT, TRAK-It, SMART-CAL, SCAL and ULTRA-TRAC. SENSIT Technologies is an ISO 9001:2008 Certified Company.

Contact:

SENSIT Technologies

851 Transport Drive

Valparaiso, Indiana 46383 (USA)

Phone: 1 219 465 2700

Email: info(at)gasleaksensors(dot)com

Website: http://www.gasleaksensors.com