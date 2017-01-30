Joseph Bast, president, The Heartland Institute The purpose of this conference is to introduce members of the Trump administration and newly elected members of Congress and their staff to leading scientists and economists who hold a data-based, non-alarmist view of the climate.

The Heartland Institute will host the 12th International Conference on Climate Change (ICCC-12) at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Washington, DC on Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24, 2017. The theme of the two-day conference is “Resetting U.S. Climate Policy.” Speakers will present to the Trump administration and members of Congress the case for ending the Obama administration’s “war on fossil fuels” and embracing a forward-looking agenda based on scientific data and economic analysis.

The Heartland Institute is globally recognized as a leader of the climate change debate. In 2016, a peer-reviewed article in Global Environmental Change said “Heartland has been recognized by scholars as a significant contrarian actor, and has been prominently studied in past literature on organized climate skepticism.” In 2014, a peer-reviewed article in Geoforum about a report produced by Heartland for the Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC) said the report offered a “scientific background … quite similar to the IPCC report.”

The full program and speakers will be announced and posted online by Heartland in the coming weeks. There will be five plenary sessions and 12 panel presentations featuring some 30 speakers presenting the latest science and economics on climate change and energy policy.

This will be the 12th ICCC hosted by The Heartland Institute since 2008. Other ICCCs have taken place in New York (ICCC-1 and 2), Chicago (ICCC-4 and 7); Washington, DC (ICCC-3, 6, and 10); Las Vegas (ICCC-9); Sydney Australia (ICCC-5); and in the German cities of Munich (ICCC-8) and Essen (ICCC-11). Nearly 4,000 people have attended at least one ICCC. See video and information about the programs and speakers at past events at the archive page for the International Conference on Climate Change.

The Heartland Institute is a 33-year-old national nonprofit organization based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. It is devoted to discovering, developing, and promoting free-market solutions to social and economic problems. For more information, please visit Heartland’s website or call 312/377-4000.