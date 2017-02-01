David Gerald, one of Detroit’s most popular live performers,is pleased to announce his 2017 tour schedule, which continues on Saturday, February 18,2017 at the Indian River Queen Concert Series during Mardi Gras weekend Cocoa Village, Fl. Cruise will be aboard the Indian River Queen paddle-wheel river boat located in Cocoa Florida. More information on the concert can be found on Indian River Queen Concert Series website.

David Gerald grew up to the sounds of the Blues, R&B and Rock music in his hometown, Detroit, and is now performing his Blues infused Soul Rock music nationally with his band. Year round, he performs at theaters, clubs and festivals across the United States. Gerald's music has been receiving widespread radio play, along with tremendous recognition in the Blues and Rock communities. “I’m very excited to be performing the Indian River Queen Blues Cruise and ready to meet and greet new music fans while aboard!”

Along with a complete listing of tour dates, including his

upcoming Florida performances Gerald’s official website http://www.davidgerald.com features comprehensive information about him, press materials, extensive photo gallery, music player, live performance videos and official music videos. More updates, including newly added tour dates are forthcoming.

About David Gerald: Gerald started playing guitar at the age of 15, influenced by Prince and 80's rock guitarists. He rediscovered the blues and listened to and learned from the music of Albert King, ZZ Hill, B.B. King, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, to name just a few. Gerald's follow up album 'Blues Soul Rocker' is slated to be released in the spring of 2017. It will contain ten tracks of Blues infused Soul Rock. It is very much anticipated by his supporters and music media alike. Gerald is looking forward to introducing his new music to them, and excited that he will get to share his experience with new music fans as well.