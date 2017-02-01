Exceedia's FICO-Based Email Revolutionizes Prospecting for Lenders

Exceedia, LLC, an Akron, Ohio-based integrated marketing firm to the Finance industry, announces their newest custom marketing campaigns designed for lead generation, featuring FICO-based emails.

This newest offering provides highly-targeted lead generation strategies for lenders, including mortgage and personal loan companies. Exceedia integrates offline and online marketing solutions, reaching prospective new clients through many channels to increase their response rates. Using branded design assets from each lender, Exceedia builds awareness and trust with consumers and drives interest in their lending services.

Exceedia’s proprietary software builds personal landing pages (PLPs) targeted to potential borrowers based on their FICO credit scores and over fifty other data filters. Then in conjunction with coordinated email, direct mail, and Google Remarketing ad campaigns, these PLPs entice consumers to contact lenders with new loan inquiries.

"Exceedia is launching several amazing products. Our new FICO-based email for prospecting is part of our firm offer-of-credit lead generation campaign, which moves the bar above our competitors. Our team continues to create innovative borrower acquisition strategies for lenders to help them reach their goals and be a leader in this industry." – Exceedia President Keith Allman

This direct, data-driven approach to lead generation contrasts with overused methods lenders currently employ to source new prospects: Buying third-party lists. Instead, Exceedia allows lenders to skip the middlemen and reach out to very targeted lists of consumers directly – based on specific FICO criteria – resulting in higher-caliber leads at a reduced cost per acquisition. Such a specialized strategy results in exclusive new leads for lenders, not lists they must buy and bid for against direct competitors.

Exceedia’s unique marketing technique is positioned to shake up the financial industry’s lead generation model, helping lenders save on overhead while yielding better results than traditional methods.

About Exceedia, LLC: Since 2000, Exceedia has provided innovative marketing solutions to financial institutions. Once a small marketing consulting firm specializing in customer acquisition, they expanded into a full-service direct mail company during the 2008 recession catering to the mortgage refinance industry, then grew into an integrated marketing firm focused on customer acquisition for lenders. Their adaptability to changing industry needs, proprietary software, and highly-targeted marketing solutions provide clients with the newest techniques in lead generation. Learn more at http://www.exceedia.com.