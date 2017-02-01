“A Little Book of Love”: a precious glimpse into a true man of God, who dedicated his life to prayer and helping others in his quest to do God's work on earth.

“A Little Book of Love” is the creation of published author, Elaine Mselle, born in Jamaica West Indies. She came to the USA when she was eighteen years old. She lived mostly in New York City. She got married, had five children (a girl and four boys). After travelling to Africa and Europe, she returned to live in New York. She is an artist. She paints, does photography, and has knowledge of motion picture production. She worked for many years as a professional registered nurse. Elaine attended the School of Visual Arts, New York City, New School University N.Y.C. and Pace University, Pleasantville, NY.

She was inspired to write this book because Old Doug’s life was dedicated to doing God’s work. She saw and heard some of the wonderful things he did in God’s name and she hopes others who read this book will know that God is with us always. As a nurse, she saw that Old Doug’s diagnoses and treatments were so similar to some of these modern doctors.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elaine Mselle’s new book journeys through a long and fruitful life lived, spent aiding people who were both mentally and physically ill, in the pursuit of caring for families who need help the most. This book is about the never-ending love that God has for us. It’s about people who live within their Christian faith, loving God and doing good works for others.

