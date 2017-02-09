MAP Health Management to Exhibit at Annual HIMSS Conference

We look forward to exhibiting at HIMSS 17, where we can connect with other organizations at the forefront of healthcare technology - Jacob Levenson, Founder and CEO of MAP Health Management

MAP Health Management will be exhibiting at the 2017 HIMSS Conference & Exhibition at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando Florida, where more than 40,000 healthcare industry professionals will gain expert insights during the exchange of innovative ideas and best practices in improving health through technology.

As an exhibitor (booth #6774), MAP will be showcasing their Population Health Platform which specializes on improving clinical and financial outcomes for populations suffering from behavioral health illnesses, such as Substance Use Disorder.

During the conference, MAP will be hosting two events on Tuesday, February 21st:

The first is an afternoon speaking session that will take place in room 202A from 3 to 5:30 pm, where MAP will discuss why payer and provider collaboration is necessary to improve outcomes and how telehealth and other technologies are improving outcomes in addiction treatment. To RSVP for the event or save it to your calendar, you can go here: https://thisismap.com/landing/speaking-session-rsvp

The second is a Meet and Greet / Social Hour that will take place at Yard House from 6 to 8 pm, where complimentary food and beverages will be provided. To RSVP for the event, save it to your calendar, or get directions, you can go here: https://thisismap.com/landing/meet-and-greet-rsvp

“We look forward to exhibiting at HIMSS 17, where we can connect with other organizations at the forefront of healthcare technology to discuss topics such as increasing payer/provider collaboration and the disruptive role that data and technology are playing in behavioral health and addiction treatment,” says Jacob Levenson, Founder and CEO of MAP Health Management.

For information on the events that MAP will host, who will be representing MAP at the conference, where to find MAP’s booth, and more, visit the company’s HIMSS page at https://thisismap.com/landing/himss

About MAP Health Management, LLC

MAP develops technology-enabled solutions that improve clinical and financial outcomes for chronic behavioral health illnesses such as Substance Use Disorder. MAP empowers treatment providers, health insurance companies, health systems, and patients with the right data at the right time in order to improve clinical and financial outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.thisismap.com. To download the recently released white paper, ‘The 5 Key Factors to Successful Behavioral Health Population Management’, visit: https://thisismap.com/insights/white-papers/5-key-factors-successful-behavioral-health-population-management.

