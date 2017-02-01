“The Torah in Living Color: The Book of Deuteronomy”: a stunning and brilliant tool that can be used to promote weekly Torah readings and the love of the Lord. “The Torah in Living Color: The Book of Deuteronomy” is the creation of published author, Connie J. Brewer, gifted artist and devoted grandmother.

Connie shares that the inspiration for her enchanting coloring series came from a request made by her daughter. She says, “I am designing coloring books for my granddaughter, which allows me to combine my lifelong love for God and His Word with my love for drawing.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Connie J. Brewer’s new book is the second installment of her fabulous coloring series. This book is the second telling of the journey with God so far, remembering the goodness and mercies of the One who loves and sustains all of His children!

The coloring book series, The Torah in Living Color ™, is designed to be enjoyed along with the weekly Torah readings observed by millions around the world. The boldface type in the lower left corner of the page is the Hebrew name for the section of Scripture, which is the first major word or phrase in the reading. The English translation is in parenthesis. In the center of the page is the actual Scripture being read, and on the bottom is a description of the illustration.

It is the author’s desire that these drawings will help bring the Scriptures to life, and help the reader draw closer to God.

View a synopsis of “The Torah in Living Color: The Book of Deuteronomy” on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase“The Torah in Living Color: The Book of Deuteronomy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “The Torah in Living Color: The Book of Deuteronomy”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.