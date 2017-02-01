Diamond Naturals® Shares the Love with February Sweepstakes

...complete nutrition for a healthier pet...

Diamond Naturals® loves pets as much as their owners do! They want to help pet parents pamper their dog or cat with some special gifts during this month of love.

The pet food company is giving away ten prize packages, each containing a grooming mitt (which brushes and massages the pet at the same time!), a feeding mat and a coupon for a free bag of Diamond Naturals pet food. Rounding out this sweet deal is a warm winter hat just for the pet’s favorite human!

Pet owners should hurry! This loving sweepstakes runs February 1 to February 15. They can visit the Diamond Pet Foods Facebook page http://woobox.com/fqw27x to find out more about this sweepstakes. Winners will be posted on the Diamond Pet Foods Facebook page and sent an email on February 17. No purchase is necessary. Sweepstakes entries are limited to adults over age 18 residing in the United States. Complete sweepstakes details are available here. http://woobox.com/fqw27x

Every Pet Deserves the Best

Loving pet owners want the best nutrition for their dog or cat. Diamond Naturals provides complete nutrition for a healthier pet, with ingredients like fruits and vegetables and superfoods such as kale, pumpkin and chia seed. There are formulas for every life stage, breed size and activity level.

About Diamond Naturals

Diamond Naturals is part of the Diamond Pet Foods family. Our mission is to make premium pet food affordable because we believe every pet deserves the very best. For more information, visit http://www.diamondpetcompany.com.