ACTS Reaches Data Platform Gold Competency with Microsoft

ACTS, enterprise technology solution provider and ISV, today announced it has attained a Gold Competency in Data Platform, demonstrating a “best-in-class” ability and commitment to meet Microsoft Corp. customers’ evolving needs. This marks the ninth Gold competency achieved by ACTS, distinguishing itself within the top one percent of Microsoft’s partner ecosystem.

The Microsoft Gold Competency signifies to the market that a company has demonstrated the highest level of skill and achievement within a given technology specialization. Microsoft competencies are designed to help differentiate a partner’s specific technology capabilities, helping customers find solution providers quickly and easily. Each competency has a unique set of requirements and benefits, formulated to represent the specific skills and services that partners bring to the industry.

“ACTS aims to deliver solutions which enable customers to accelerate their business success on a leading technology platform,” says CEO James Farhat. “By achieving a portfolio of competencies we are able to provide our clients a deeper level of expertise and consistent capabilities on the latest Microsoft technology.”

Equipped with exclusive training and the latest software and support, ACTS provides their customers with solutions using the Microsoft suite and ACTS products that have been tailored to enhance MS solutions using cost-effective, flexible and high-performance applications.

Microsoft Competencies are awarded to Partners who have been successfully tested on their levels of technology expertise. Gold Competencies designate certified professionals uniquely to one Microsoft competency, ensuring a certain level of staffing capacity. Partners are required to submit customer references, demonstrating successful projects, past technology and sales assessments. In addition, Partners implement a yearly customer satisfaction study, and for many competencies, meet a revenue commitment.

The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace in the latest technologies, to better serve customers and to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.

ACTS is a Florida-based ISV and technology solution provider working with businesses to leverage cloud technology for competitive advantage and market share growth. With work grounded in a business outcome methodology, ACTS has been helping clients for more than 15 years. As a Microsoft multi-Gold Competency Partner, ACTS delivers customized solutions to businesses to help increase productivity and enhance efficiency using best practices.