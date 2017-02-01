Frazier & Deeter Joins PKF International Network of Independent Firms

We’re excited to be part of such an important global firm

It has been a successful start to the year for PKF International, with the signing of Frazier & Deeter LLC, one of the top 100 firms of Certified Public Accountants (CPA) in the US, to re-join its global network of independent firms.

The signing, which took place on 16th January, was held at Frazier & Deeter’s headquarters in Atlanta, and was attended by Seth McDaniel, Managing Partner of the firm, and John Sim, CEO of PKF International.

Frazier & Deeter has prior experience with the PKF network and saw great value from the relationship. The firm works with many multinational clients, and the alliance with PKF International will enable Frazier & Deeter to better support these clients.

Seth McDaniel, Managing Partner, explained: “We are committed to producing quality work by going the extra mile to achieve great results for our clients. Frazier & Deeter has grown significantly over the years, and by re-joining PKF we will be able to better serve our clients across the US and internationally. Renewing our PKF relationship will also help to open doors for us. We’re excited to be part of such an important global firm.”

Frazier & Deeter is the 56th largest CPA and advisory firm in the US, with over 300 professionals in five offices – Atlanta, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Pennsylvania. It delivers a full range of tax, assurance, accounting and advisory services, and launched one of the largest CPA-based wealth management firms, SignatureFD, in 1998. It also introduced FD Fund Administration, a subsidiary firm that provides outsourced fund administration services, and FD Real Asset Advisors, a firm that assists with real estate and other project financing.

John Sim, CEO of PKF International, added: “We are delighted that Frazier & Deeter has decided to re-join PKF in North America. As one of the fastest growing, highly respected accounting firms in the US they are just the type of firm we wanted as our South East Regional Anchor Practice. Seth McDaniel, Sean Lager and Bill Godshall have made significant contributions to the PKF network over the years and we look forward to that continuing.” PKF has 15 offices in the US covering the east and west coasts, and prides itself on providing regional accounting and auditing services and well-developed strategic assistance and compliance services to its clients, both in the US and international.

Sebastian Wohldorf, Chairman of PKF International, concluded: “I am thrilled to welcome Frazier & Deeter as a new member of our family of accountants at PKF. They are not only dynamic and ambitious but also have a strong craving for quality, and therefore fit perfectly with our core values: passion, teamwork, clarity, quality and integrity. This is a cornerstone in our quest to restructure our North-American presence, which is an important part of our global strategy to strengthen our ability to provide solutions to countless clients of PKF members around the globe.”

About PKF International

PKF is a global family of legally independent firms bound together by a shared commitment to quality, integrity and the creation of clarity in a complex regulatory environment. We provide world-class analysis and clear solutions in Assurance, Advisory, Taxation and Business Services for companies around the globe. PKF is located in five regions, Africa; Asia Pacific; Europe; Middle East and Indian Subcontinent; Latin America; North America and Caribbean. PKF International member firms have an aggregate fee income of over $1bn, and the network is a member of the Forum of Firms – an organisation dedicated to consistent and high quality standards of financial reporting and auditing practices worldwide.

About Frazier & Deeter

Frazier & Deeter is a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with offices in Alpharetta, Georgia, Nashville, Tennessee and Tampa, Florida. The firm provides a wide range of tax, audit, accounting and advisory services to assist clients reach their unique financial goals.

Frazier & Deeter has been named one of the 2015 top Accounting Firms to Work For, the 56th largest CPA firm and one of the Fastest Growing CPA firms among the top 100 firms in the U.S. by Accounting Today magazine. Frazier & Deeter has also been named a Best of the Best CPA firm by INSIDE Public Accounting nine times and in 2016 was named a Top Ten Firm for Women by The MOVE project.