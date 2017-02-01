Vanessa L. Martin "I am excited for the opportunity to make Title Alliance of Coral Gables my own and to fulfill the dream of home ownership along the way.”

Title Alliance, Ltd, a RESPA-compliant ESOP leader in joint ventured title insurance agencies, announced today that it has appointed Vanessa L. Martin as Closing Manager and Title Agent for Title Alliance of Coral Gables. Title Alliance of Coral Gables, a partnership between Title Alliance and Keller Williams Coral Gables – Coconut Grove, launched in early October, 2016. Title Alliance first expanded into Florida in August, 2014.

Title Alliance of Coral Gables is the company’s 4th Florida operation and their 24th affiliation with Keller Williams. Since opening, Keller Williams Coral Gables – Coconut Grove has closed over 3000 transactions and profit shared over $241,000.000 in 2016.

As Manager, Martin will be responsible to grow the business of Title Alliance of Coral Gables. True to the Title Alliance model, Martin will focus on owning the business and setting forth strategies to market herself and her company in the marketplace. Her strong professional skillset and passion for success and growth will guide Martin and Title Alliance of Coral Gables to success.

Martin has an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration from Miami-Dade College. She joins the team with 13+ years of working in the title industry where she worked with top professionals. She will use that knowledge effectively to run the Title Alliance of Coral Gables’ office. Along with being a registered Notary in the state of Florida, Martin is also an FRP (Florida Registered Paralegal) with the Florida Bar.

“When launching a new Joint Venture, it is imperative to find a manager who exemplifies our core values, and will be a strong foundation for the office,” says Jim Campbell, Chief Executive Officer for Title Alliance. “Vanessa underwent a very thorough interview process. She showed professionalism, knowledge, and drive, which made her an obvious choice for the position.”

“Having come from a private firm, it’s definitely an alluring fact that my new office is one of many around the U.S.” Martin says. “It’s going to be a great challenge working with new people and keeping up with the company’s previous success. I am excited for the opportunity to make Title Alliance of Coral Gables my own and to fulfill the dream of home ownership along the way.”

“Title Alliance’s model will allow Title Alliance of Coral Gables to provide complete one stop services for our Associates and their customers and to offer a full array of concierge services,” says Claudia Restrepo, Operating Principle. She concludes, “Vanessa is a complete culture fit. Her knowledge of the business is incredible and she really understands the heart of our business. I’m looking forward to watching her continue to grow and flourish.”

Vanessa can be reached at: vmartin(at)tacoralgables(dot)com

Title & Escrow Applications can be placed online at: http://tacoralgables.com/order

The office is located at:

550 Biltmore Way PH 2 A-B

Coral Gables, FL 33134

About Title Alliance:

Title Alliance, Ltd, an ESOP Company is located in Media, PA and has been creating RESPA compliant title joint ventures since 1983 with lenders, mortgage bankers, realtors, builders and credit unions. Their roots date back to 1948 when their first agency, which is still in existence today, was formed. For more information or to find out how a Title Alliance's partnership or title management skills could benefit you visit them online or contact Lindsay Smith at 800-220-3901 x 165.