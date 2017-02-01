Aerosol-based duct sealing: A growing demand nationwide There’s a growing awareness of the major effect that duct sealing can have on indoor comfort, indoor air quality and reduced energy usage.

Aeroseal LLC today announced that there are now trained and licensed dealers offering aeroseal duct sealing services in all fifty states throughout the U.S. The announcement, made at the opening of the 2017 AHR Expo, follows the addition of an Aeroseal dealership in Wyoming, the last state to acquire its first Aeroseal dealership since 2010, when Aeroseal LLC was first formed.

Addressing a gathering of AHR Expo participants, Aeroseal CEO Amit Gupta added that along with representation throughout the United States, the use of aeroseal duct sealing technology has also expanded around the globe with Aeroseal dealerships now located in more than two dozen countries around the globe including Canada, Germany, UAE-Saudi Arabia, UAE-Dubai, UAE-Qatar, Philippines, France, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, Austria, Turkey, and Belgium, among others.

“Aeroseal’s rapid growth is due to two key factors,” said Gupta. “First, there’s a growing awareness among home and building owners of the major effect that duct sealing can have on indoor comfort, indoor air quality and reduced energy usage. Secondly, there’s also a growing understanding and acceptance of the technology by the professional building community. Contractors are learning first hand that in both residential and commercial applications, aerosol duct sealing is as much as 60% more effective and 70% less expensive to apply than traditional duct sealing methods. In some cases, it’s the only viable solution available.”

“Becoming an Aeroseal dealer just made a lot of sense,” said Martin Occhi, president of Wyoming Works, an energy service solutions provider headquartered in Star Valley Ranch, Wyoming. “Since aeroseal can seal leaks in hidden and other hard to reach ductwork, we can, for the first time, help homeowners eliminate one of the most significant causes of energy waste. We expect our new aeroseal services to quickly become a key component of our overall business success.”

With the recent addition of Wyoming Works to the Aeroseal team, there are currently more than 600 Aeroseal dealerships around the world, with new dealers being added each month.

About Aeroseal Technology

Developed with funding from the U.S. Department of Energy and others, aeroseal technology was developed at Lawrence Berkeley National laboratory to solve the endemic problems associated with duct leakage. Aeroseal technology works from inside the ductwork to locate and seal leaks. This inside/out approach to duct sealing makes it the first and only viable solution for effectively sealing leaks throughout the entire duct system. Today, aeroseal technology is used in both new construction and retrofit building projects where issues involving indoor comfort, indoor air quality and energy efficiency, as well as meeting tight building specifications are of concern.

About Aeroseal LLC

Aeroseal LLC was formed in 2010, focused on creating a portfolio of industry-changing energy efficiency solutions. Aeroseal LLC bought the patents and rights to aeroseal technology with the intent of realizing the full potential and benefits of this duct-sealing breakthrough. Aeroseal is currently in field trials of another ground-breaking technology, AeroBarrier, the first single-process approach to complete building envelope sealing. AeroBarrier represents a potential sea change in the way homes and buildings are built for maximum efficiency.

For more information about Aeroseal LLC or aeroseal duct sealing technology, visit http://www.aeroseal.com or call (877) 794-1367.