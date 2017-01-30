[Catalyst] is focused from the front to the back, psychology to application, and everything in between.

Catalyst, one of the fastest growing dental practice management continuing education (CE) courses in the nation, will be in Scottsdale, AZ on February 3-4, 2017. Presented by Progressive Dental and offering 16 ADA CERP and AGD PACE approved CE credits, Catalyst offers proven practice development strategies to succeed in the modern dental industry.

Through a two-day, hands-on and lecture-based CE course, hundreds of leading dental professionals have developed a comprehensive understanding of where their practice is currently and what steps they need to take to reach future growth. Each session teaches dental clinicians and their team recent competitive changes in reimbursement outlets, dental technology and patient psychology and how to effectively identify and communicate unique benefits to their communities.

Dr. Phillip Fava II, a recent Catalyst attendee, says, “It’s really made a big impact on the team. The key, really, is the fact that it’s cohesive and it’s not just focusing on any one thing. It’s focused from the front to the back, psychology to application, and everything in between.”

Receiving numerous accolades since it was founded in 2009 by Bart Knellinger, Progressive Dental has recently earned ranking on the Inc. 5000 list as well as on the GrowFL 2016 Florida Companies to Watch List. Providing leading-edge, in-office boot camps and one-on-one strategy sessions beyond their highly-successful Catalyst course, Progressive Dental is always evolving its services to provide the most innovative dental marketing and consulting services in the industry.

To learn more about Catalyst, see future course dates or register for a course, visit http://www.pdcatalyst.com. To speak with a lead practice consultant at Progressive Dental for a complimentary dental marketing consultation, call 727-286-6211 or visit http://www.progressivedental.com for more information.

About the Organization

Progressive Dental (PD) is a one-stop consulting firm specializing in marketing and promoting dental professionals through individualized marketing campaigns, practice development, continuing education, advertising and more. PD has become one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, due to constant innovation, growth and long-term client retention, and ranked on the Inc. 5000’s list of fastest growing private companies in America in 2016, and on the Inc. 500’s list in 2014 and 2015. The company has partnered with some of the largest dental organizations in the country, and continues to offer its full-range of services to dental clinicians around the world. For more information about Progressive Dental please visit the website at http://www.progressivedental.com or call (727) 286-6211 to schedule a complimentary dental marketing consultation.