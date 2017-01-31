Connexall Named Category Leader in 2017 Best in KLAS Awards

Connexall, the industry leader in alarm management and event notification, is pleased to announce that it has been named 2017 Category Leader in the 2017 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Awards for Alarm Management, ranking Number One in the market segment. Connexall was also named Category Leader in the same segment of the 2015/2016 Best in KLAS awards. Additionally, in 2016, Connexall was named Top Performer in the Alarm Management Report.

As the 2017 Category Leader, Connexall had an overall performance score of 90.3 out of 100- the highest score among KLAS-rated vendors in Alarm Management. KLAS asked providers to rate several areas in the category of Alarm Management including: Sales and Contracting, Implementation and Training, Functionality and Upgrades, and Service and Support. Connexall ranked highest in all of these areas and more.

The 2017 Best in KLAS report is published by KLAS, an independent healthcare research firm focused on investigating and reporting on the performance of healthcare vendors. KLAS researchers collect feedback directly from healthcare providers in several different segments. They work with thousands of hospitals to accumulate honest, accurate and impartial rankings of vendor performance in the industry. A Category Leader designation classifies a vendor who delivers excellence with an unwavering passion and has outperformed other vendors in their specific market segment; in Connexall’s case, Alarm Management.

“The Best in KLAS report celebrates and recognizes vendors who have made significant strides to improve healthcare while addressing changes like payment reform and the shift to population health. The KLAS team applauds your efforts and acknowledges your commitment to innovation and achievement,” said Adam Gale, president of KLAS. “As the years go by, we are continually humbled by the number of providers who share their experiences with us; they make all our reports, especially our Best in KLAS report, possible.”

“For more than twenty years, Connexall’s primary focus has always been to create the industry’s best product and broadest possible connectivity while delivering a superior customer experience.” stated John Elms, Connexall president. “We are honored that our customers continue to recognize our commitment to their success and by their ratings regarding us as the Category Leader in the 2017 Best in KLAS Awards.”

About Connexall

Connexall, ranked number one and named Category Leader in the 2015/2016 and 2017 Best in KLAS awards, is an enterprise-grade communication and control platform that delivers hospital-wide interoperability to people, systems, tasks, and devices. Its capabilities act as a backbone for clinical workflow, communicating the right information to the right person, at the right time, on the right device. Based on more than 20 years of R&D efforts, the Class II medical device software is completely vendor-neutral and device-agnostic. Connexall has offices in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Portugal and Hong Kong and works with more than 1100 of the world’s most renowned and progressive hospitals and health systems. For more information please visit http://www.connexall.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and our reports, visit http://www.KLASresearch.com.

# # #

Connexall Contact

Betsy Berken-Zaslav

(866) 556-3377

bzaslav(at)connexall(dot)com